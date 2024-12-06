George Russell explains “radical” 2025 push for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell says Mercedes spent Friday practice at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix trying “radical” set-up ideas with a view to 2025.

The Briton - who has been at the centre of a feud with Max Verstappen following last week's Qatar GP - was fourth-fastest in FP1 at Yas Marina on Friday morning, but dropped to 13th in the evening session in his Mercedes.

Russell was heard on his team radio complaining about a lack of grip in FP2, with the Mercedes driver around a second down on Lando Norris’ session-topping lap.

However, he later explained that Mercedes used Friday as something of a test day to try “radical” ideas with a view to 2025 and expects Saturday to be “a bit more normal”.

“Today we struggled a bit but this is only Friday,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“We’re trying a lot of things in preparation for next year.

“Obviously this is our last opportunity and we wanted to go, let’s say, a little bit more radical with some of the set-up options, just to see if there’s anything more we can learn.

“So, hoping tomorrow will be a bit more of a normal day and go from there.”

Russell praised team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s form on Friday in Abu Dhabi, with the seven-time world champion telling the media that he feels Mercedes is “in the mix”.

From Russell’s perspective, however, he sees Mercedes as “a long way off” Ferrari and McLaren currently.

“To be honest, I think Lewis did some great laps out there and I think still, as a team, we’re a long way off McLaren and Ferrari,” he added.

“McLaren especially seem to be in a league of their own at the moment.

“But as I said, Lewis did a great job but we’re still four tenths behind the McLarens, so that’s bigger than we usually expect.

“So, I expect Ferrari to probably get back in the mix, Max [Verstappen] to probably get back in the mix but I hope we can make some improvements for tomorrow.”