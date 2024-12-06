“Money fixes problem” as Sergio Perez nears the end at Red Bull

“If it were me, I’d hate for people to look at it differently because of how it ended"

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Rumours have hotted up inside the F1 paddock that Sergio Perez could agree a new role at Red Bull, meaning he would vacate his race seat.

Red Bull are talking to their under-fire driver at this weekend’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix about ending his stint as Max Verstappen’s teammate, according to De Telegraaf.

Perez could be given an ambassadorial role with Red Bull, or come to a settlement to terminate his contract altogether, the Dutch newspaper reports.

Sergio Perez to exit Red Bull?

Sky Sports’ Simon Lazenby reported: “We don’t know the ins and outs of the contract. But we understand it doesn’t necessarily mean he will drive for Red Bull.

“It may be that he does an ambassadorial thing.

“Either way, he’s had one of those seasons. This is a capricious car.

“It’s very sensitive. Max likes it in a particular way, which has done for a load of his teammates over the years.”

Danica Patrick said: “But they’ve been so far apart.

“We don’t know the contract but everything can change. Money fixes a lot of problems.

“From Checo’s standpoint, he has had an incredible career with so much success.

“If it were me, I’d hate for people to look at it differently because of how it ended.

“It can’t be fun anymore.

“The team has obviously declined, and him even more. “Hopefully they come to a resolution soon.”

Sergio Perez’s last F1 race?

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hinted last weekend in Qatar that Perez could come to his “own conclusions” about staying on in 2025.

Although he is contracted for next season, his poor performances have piled the pressure on.

Horner has been non-committal about keeping Perez next year, insisting a decision will be made after this weekend’s season-finale.

Red Bull’s sister team RB have Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda who would be key contenders to replace Perez.

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar could then step into Formula 1 next season with the sister team.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
24m ago
Helmut Marko tells George Russell to ‘stick to the truth’ amid Max Verstappen rift
Red Bull's Helmut Marko
Red Bull's Helmut Marko
MotoGP
News
44m ago
Marc Marquez: “Seemed like I was dead, and bang, I am resurrected!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner hints at Red Bull regret over early Sergio Perez contract
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“80% of Spanish public was booing us” - they were Valentino Rossi fans!
Rossi, Lorenzo
Rossi, Lorenzo
MotoGP
Feature
16h ago
“I'm happy to see numbers coming back to the Valentino era”
Riders parade, 2024 French MotoGP
Riders parade, 2024 French MotoGP

More News

F1
News
18h ago
George Russell explains “radical” 2025 push for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi
© XPB Images
F1
News
18h ago
Lando Norris sends “it might look glorious for now” warning for F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
18h ago
“Money fixes problem” as Sergio Perez nears the end at Red Bull
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
18h ago
Lewis Hamilton “in the mix” as “very surreal” Mercedes F1 farewell begins
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
© XPB Images
BSB
News
18h ago
Former BSB champion Ryuichi Kiyonari needs back surgery, “future plans undecided”
Ryuichi Kiyonari
Ryuichi Kiyonari