“Money fixes problem” as Sergio Perez nears the end at Red Bull

Rumours have hotted up inside the F1 paddock that Sergio Perez could agree a new role at Red Bull, meaning he would vacate his race seat.

Red Bull are talking to their under-fire driver at this weekend’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix about ending his stint as Max Verstappen’s teammate, according to De Telegraaf.

Perez could be given an ambassadorial role with Red Bull, or come to a settlement to terminate his contract altogether, the Dutch newspaper reports.

Sergio Perez to exit Red Bull?

Sky Sports’ Simon Lazenby reported: “We don’t know the ins and outs of the contract. But we understand it doesn’t necessarily mean he will drive for Red Bull.

“It may be that he does an ambassadorial thing.

“Either way, he’s had one of those seasons. This is a capricious car.

“It’s very sensitive. Max likes it in a particular way, which has done for a load of his teammates over the years.”

Danica Patrick said: “But they’ve been so far apart.

“We don’t know the contract but everything can change. Money fixes a lot of problems.

“From Checo’s standpoint, he has had an incredible career with so much success.

“If it were me, I’d hate for people to look at it differently because of how it ended.

“It can’t be fun anymore.

“The team has obviously declined, and him even more. “Hopefully they come to a resolution soon.”

Sergio Perez’s last F1 race?

Red Bull boss Christian Horner hinted last weekend in Qatar that Perez could come to his “own conclusions” about staying on in 2025.

Although he is contracted for next season, his poor performances have piled the pressure on.

Horner has been non-committal about keeping Perez next year, insisting a decision will be made after this weekend’s season-finale.

Red Bull’s sister team RB have Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda who would be key contenders to replace Perez.

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar could then step into Formula 1 next season with the sister team.