Lando Norris sends “it might look glorious for now” warning for F1 Abu Dhabi GP

“It might look glorious for now but I think we’re still going to have a tough fight tomorrow.”

Lando Norris is still expecting a “tough fight” for pole position at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix despite topping the timesheets in second practice.

Norris led a McLaren 1-2 in second practice at the Yas Marina Circuit.

He was 0.2s ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in what was a dominant session for McLaren.

Reflecting on a strong day of running in Abu Dhabi, Norris said: “It was a good day, yes. Car’s been feeling good the whole day. Continued our pace out of Qatar. Feels strong.

“We have some things to improve on in both low and high fuel, more so the high fuel. It certainly looks better than it is. I don’t think some of the others turned up their engines yet.

“It might look glorious for now but I think we’re still going to have a tough fight tomorrow.”

The race runs looked less promising though for McLaren, with Lewis Hamilton looking strong on the mediums.

Otherwise, on the race simulations, it looks tight between McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes, while Red Bull have more work to do after both drivers complained about a disconnect between the front and rear of their car.

In terms of what McLaren need to improve, Norris said: “It’s nothing huge. It’s small things. It’s trying to find a balance between going quicker but saving the tyres, especially in the longer run stuff.

“It’s where you can push more and where you need to save, how can you save the tyres more with driving, with the toys that I can change on my steering wheel and the underlying balance of the car.

“Just trying to find the right compromise, which is the main thing.”

McLaren in prime position to take F1 title

McLaren are still in the prime position to win their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998.

21 points sit between McLaren and Ferrari going into Sunday’s race in Abu Dhabi.

The odds are heavily stacked in McLaren’s favour after Charles Leclerc was hit with a 10-place grid penalty for an engine component change.

Ferrari will need a 1-2 finish, with McLaren finishing fourth and fifth, for the Scuderia to take their first constructors’ crown since 2008.

However, Ferrari have never taken pole or won the Abu Dhabi GP since it has been on the F1 calendar.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

