Starting grid for F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after four drivers suffer grid penalties

This is the starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the 2024 F1 season.

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 16 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 17 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 19 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 20 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing

McLaren lock out the front row of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid with Lando Norris on pole position ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.

Carlos Sainz is third for Ferrari, ahead of Max Verstappen, who was promoted to fourth following Nico Hulkenberg's three-place grid penalty.

Hulkenberg was handed a grid penalty after overtaking two cars in the tunnel section when leaving the pit lane.

The penalty also promotes Pierre Gasly to fifth, just ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.

Hulkenberg will start seventh after his penalty.

Next up will be Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas, while Sergio Perez lines up from 10th in what is expected to be his final race for Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton, who suffered a shock Q1 elimination, will line up 16th for his last race with Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc goes from 18th after being hit with a 10-place grid penalty after Ferrari were forced to change the battery in his car.

The Williams duo of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto start 19th and 20th after both had five-place grid penalties applied for exceeding their gearbox allocation for the season.