Starting grid for F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after four drivers suffer grid penalties

This is the starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the 2024 F1 season.

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
5Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
16Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
17Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
18Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
19Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
20Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing

McLaren lock out the front row of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid with Lando Norris on pole position ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.

Carlos Sainz is third for Ferrari, ahead of Max Verstappen, who was promoted to fourth following Nico Hulkenberg's three-place grid penalty.

Hulkenberg was handed a grid penalty after overtaking two cars in the tunnel section when leaving the pit lane.

The penalty also promotes Pierre Gasly to fifth, just ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.

Hulkenberg will start seventh after his penalty.

Next up will be Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas, while Sergio Perez lines up from 10th in what is expected to be his final race for Red Bull. 

Lewis Hamilton, who suffered a shock Q1 elimination, will line up 16th for his last race with Mercedes. 

Charles Leclerc goes from 18th after being hit with a 10-place grid penalty after Ferrari were forced to change the battery in his car. 

The Williams duo of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto start 19th and 20th after both had five-place grid penalties applied for exceeding their gearbox allocation for the season. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

