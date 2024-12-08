Starting grid for F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after four drivers suffer grid penalties
How the F1 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will begin.
This is the starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the 2024 F1 season.
|2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|17
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
McLaren lock out the front row of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid with Lando Norris on pole position ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.
Carlos Sainz is third for Ferrari, ahead of Max Verstappen, who was promoted to fourth following Nico Hulkenberg's three-place grid penalty.
Hulkenberg was handed a grid penalty after overtaking two cars in the tunnel section when leaving the pit lane.
The penalty also promotes Pierre Gasly to fifth, just ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.
Hulkenberg will start seventh after his penalty.
Next up will be Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas, while Sergio Perez lines up from 10th in what is expected to be his final race for Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton, who suffered a shock Q1 elimination, will line up 16th for his last race with Mercedes.
Charles Leclerc goes from 18th after being hit with a 10-place grid penalty after Ferrari were forced to change the battery in his car.
The Williams duo of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto start 19th and 20th after both had five-place grid penalties applied for exceeding their gearbox allocation for the season.