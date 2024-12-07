Lando Norris wants to beat Ferrari “in style” after F1 Abu Dhabi GP pole

Lando Norris is targeting a victory to finish his 2024 F1 season, as McLaren focus on clinching the constructors’ championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren are in prime position to secure the title at the Yas Marina Circuit after locking out the front row of the grid.

Norris claimed his eighth pole position of the year, ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari are up against it after Charles Leclerc was knocked out in Q2.

He will start from the back of the grid after incurring a 10-place penalty due to an engine change.

Speaking after qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit, Norris admitted he wants to beat Ferrari “in style” and to win the constructors’ by being victorious on Sunday.

“A perfect day for us. Probably a bit tougher than we were hoping for,” Norris said. “We are pleased with a one-two. Just a bit trickier than we would like. My lap in the end was strong. Just how we wanted to end today."

“We have to beat Ferrari but we want to do it in style. We want to win, I want to win. We know what we have to do. We are keeping our heads down and staying focused. We are here to win every race possible. Tomorrow we will have a good chance.

“We will give it everything we have got, knowing in the back of our minds what we really have to do to achieve our goal. Very happy. The team have done an incredible job. A nice Qualifying to end the year.”

McLaren’s Remarkable Recovery

It has been a remarkable turnaround for McLaren under Zak Brown and Andrea Stella’s leadership.

At the start of 2023, McLaren had the slowest car on the grid, failing to score points in the opening races.

However, an upgrade package introduced in Austria transformed their season, propelling the team from midfield contenders to regular podium finishers.

While McLaren began the year as the third-fastest team, further upgrades ultimately gave Norris and Piastri the fastest car on the grid.

As a result, McLaren are now on course to claim their first constructors’ title since 1998.

Heading into the race, they hold a 21-point lead over Ferrari.

A 3-4 finish will be enough to guarantee McLaren the constructors’ crown ahead of their rivals.