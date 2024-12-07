Max Verstappen sheds light on F1 driver dinner after George Russell row

Max Verstappen says he is yet to talk to George Russell following their spat at the F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver and Russell escalated their row on the eve of this weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi during a dramatic media day on Thursday.

The pair then sat apart during the annual driver dinner organised by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday evening. Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas footed the bill, which he revealed cost around £4,000.

Verstappen shed some light about dinner following Saturday’s qualifying session at the Yas Marina Circuit, saying it was “good”.

“We had a lot of fun. I mean, you can't speak to everyone on the table,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen was also asked about the latest meeting of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association after a photo was posted online of the Dutchman and Russell together.

“It was all good,” Verstappen replied.

Although he has not yet cleared the air with Russell, Verstappen stressed he is keen to move on from their feud.

“I haven't really talked to him,” he said. “Honestly, I also don't want to really talk about it anymore, because it's not really necessary anymore.

“Everything has been said, really. I'm just looking forward to the break.”

Verstappen explains ‘quite spicy’ save

Verstappen qualified fifth on the grid in Abu Dhabi despite having a massive slide coming out of the final corner when he lost the back end of his Red Bull.

“I thought at one point [when] I was facing towards the wall, I was like, this can be quite spicy, but of course it's not quick,” Verstappen explained.

“I think the whole weekend we've never found that sweet spot, unfortunately. Most of the time people were aborting their laps on new tyres.

“Every time at the beginning of a session, people behind me, they were on scrub tyres, when I put new tyres on. It was okay, but it's just not how I like it.

“The car was never really, as I said, planted. It was a bit difficult in some corners, and it made it very difficult to be consistent.”