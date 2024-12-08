Lewis Hamilton’s last Mercedes race today, Nico Rosberg explains ‘not human’ skill

Lewis Hamilton’s final race in a Mercedes was today.

Finishing fourth at the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brought the curtain down on this season, and on Hamilton’s famous tenure with Mercedes.

He will move to Ferrari in 2025, ending a legendary stint which yielded six of his seven F1 championships.

Lewis Hamilton’s final race for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Nico Rosberg, one of his former teammates, reflected on Hamilton’s iconic time with Mercedes.

“For me, it’s emotional to watch. I saw it up close,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s the greatest partnership in Formula 1 history, driver and team.

“It’s crazy that it’s coming to an end. He has been with the Mercedes family almost 30 years.

“I was there. We started racing together when we were 12. We were in the same go-karting team when we were 13.

“It gives me goosebumps…”

Rosberg gave an example of Hamilton’s genius behind the wheel: “How was it? He has the greatest natural talent that the sport has ever seen.

“It’s just unbelievable.

“There were so many occasions where we had the same car. “We’d go out, come in, look at the data and see what he’s done. It was ‘wow, that’s not even human!’

“And I was a decent driver, as well! But there were so many occasions which were insane.”

Rosberg won his sole F1 title in 2016, but was otherwise Hamilton’s teammate in two of his title-winning seasons.

Rosberg lauded him: “It’s also great how he managed to build his life around the success.

“We’ve so many times that someone talented can win one championship. But to do seven, you need to have a whole life under controlled, focused towards racing. He has managed to “do this as well, through the ups and downs.

“It wasn’t easy, with his background. It’s a crazy world. But he did it fantastically.”

Lewis Hamilton never took a break

Unlike some other legendary drivers, Hamilton has never stepped away then returned to F1.

“Lewis is there when the big moments are there,” Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle said.

“That’s the difference between the greats, like Lewis and Nico, and the goods, like I was, in a F1 car. They bring their A-game every time, every day.

“Lewis has been relentless. Many drivers go away and take a break - Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, Fernando Alonso.

“Lewis has just stayed on it! He turns 40 in January but he still finds the motivation to get in the gym, get on the simulator, work…”

His final F1 grand prix in a Mercedes was a great drive from 16th to fourth.

Toto Wolff was left insisting it was “inexcusable” that the team gave Hamilton a car which could only qualify in 18th.

But one final reminder of Hamilton's brilliance in a Mercedes rescued the weekend somewhat.