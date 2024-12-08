Lewis Hamilton’s emotional final Mercedes team radio message before Ferrari switch

Legacy ends with tear-jerking team radio call in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff and Peter Bonnington emotionally spoke via Mercedes team radio for the final time after the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton brilliantly drove from 16th to fourth to end his tenure at Mercedes with a reminder of his talent.

He will move to Ferrari in 2025, bringing an end to F1’s most legendary drive-team combo.

“It’s been epic working with you,” longtime race engineer Bono said via team radio as Hamilton brought the car home.

Team boss Wolff said: “Lewis, that was the drive of a world champion. The drive of a world champion. Amazing.”

Hamilton replied: “Thanks Toto. That was fun!”

Bono said: “Stellar job today, bud. It’s been a pleasure all the way.”

Hamilton gave a speech: “The pleasure has been mine. We dreamed alone but together we believed.

“As a team we achieved things. Thankyou for the courage, the determination and the passion to support me.

“What started out as a leap of faith ended up as a journey into the history books.

“We did everything together. I am so grateful to everyone at the factory.

“From the bottom of my heart, thankyou.”

Bono replied: “Thankyou Lewis. I am so grateful to be a part of this chapter of your life. Best of luck for the next one.”

Hamilton said: “I love you guys, I really do!”

Wolff said: “We love you too. You will always be a part of the family. If we can’t win, you should win.”

Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes for Ferrari

Hamilton will exit Mercedes and move to Ferrari next year where he hopes to win the all-time record eighth F1 title.

For the past three seasons, Hamilton has been forced to drive sub-par cars as Mercedes conceded the domination of F1 to Red Bull.

However, Hamilton did end a long winless run at his home race, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, earlier this year.

But he will wear the iconic red of Ferrari, who have also usurpsed Mercedes this year, from 2025.

It will give Hamilton a final chapter to his iconic career where, following in Michael Schumacher's footsteps, he can claim the record for the outright most amount of drivers' titles.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

