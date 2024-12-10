Martin Brundle brands key Mercedes and Red Bull decision for F1 2025 a “travesty”

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes it’s a “travesty” that Carlos Sainz isn’t driving for either Red Bull or Mercedes in 2025.

Sainz’s Ferrari career came to an end at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a strong run to second place.

However, it wasn’t enough for Ferrari to win the F1 constructors’ title, as Lando Norris secured victory in the race.

Sainz has already begun working with his new team, Williams, during the end-of-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Spaniard will be tasked with bringing Williams back to the front of the grid over the next few years.

After Ferrari opted to sign Lewis Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc, Sainz had hoped to secure a drive with either Red Bull or Mercedes.

Red Bull decided to stick with Sergio Perez, while Mercedes chose to promote 18-year-old wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

This left Sainz with three midfield options: Alpine, Sauber/Audi, or Williams.

Sainz ultimately chose Williams, encouraged by James Vowles’ vision for the team’s future.

Writing in his post-race column for Sky F1, Brundle detailed why Sainz has the “perfect attitude” for Williams but expressed his frustration that he won’t be in a top car next year.

“Sainz was an impressive second as he is now obliged to depart the team for the incoming Lewis Hamilton, and Leclerc did make his way to a mighty third place from the back row of the grid,” Brundle wrote.

“Sainz has a perfect attitude and mindset about heading to current midfielders Williams, but it's a travesty that he's not in either a Mercedes or Red Bull next season.”

Sainz begins life at Williams

Less than 24 hours after the Abu Dhabi GP, Sainz was already in action with his new team on Monday during a filming day.

He completed numerous laps of the Abu Dhabi circuit to acclimatise to his new surroundings.

This gave him a head start ahead of the full day of testing on Tuesday.

Sainz will quickly realise what improvements Williams need ahead of next year, given he is moving from a car that won multiple races to one that struggled to score points regularly.

Williams finished ninth in the 2024 F1 constructors’ standings, ahead of only Sauber.