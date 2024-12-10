Nico Rosberg identifies key strength Oscar Piastri has over Lando Norris

2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg has explained that while Lando Norris has the edge on Oscar Piastri when it comes to “pure speed,” the Australian is a “little bit more solid.”

McLaren clinched their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Norris won the race ahead of the two Ferraris.

It was a nervy Sunday for the Woking-based outfit after Piastri was spun around by Max Verstappen at the first corner.

At the same time, Charles Leclerc went from 19th on the grid up to eighth on the opening lap, putting McLaren under serious pressure for the constructors’ title.

However, Norris kept his cool, and McLaren claimed the teams’ title, ultimately winning it by just 14 points.

With McLaren ending the year so strongly, attention is already turning to next year and the expected title battle at the front.

Rosberg has already labelled Norris as his “favourite” for the title, but he has identified an area where Piastri is potentially stronger.

Speaking during Sky Sports F1 coverage on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, Rosberg examined the two McLaren drivers ahead of next year.

“In summary, Lando has that little bit more pure speed, we’ve seen that again this weekend in qualifying [in Abu Dhabi],” Rosberg explained.

“But, he has got a little mistake from time to time, Oscar, a little bit less on pure speed, but a little bit more solid.

“So, it’ll be super interesting to see how that’s going to unfold next season. And certainly, Oscar also has a chance to clinch that drivers’ title.”

Norris outclasses Piastri in 2024

Despite the reputation around Piastri and his lightning speed, it was Norris who comfortably won the qualifying head-to-head in 2024 at McLaren.

Norris won the qualifying duel 20-4 - a remarkable statistic given Piastri’s reputation and the impressive speed he showed in his rookie campaign.

Norris clinched eight pole positions in 2024, whereas Piastri failed to score one.

It’s fair to say Piastri performed better on a Sunday, although Norris took two more victories and beat him by 82 points in the drivers’ Championship.