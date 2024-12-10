Yuki Tsunoda ‘didn’t struggle to adapt’ to Red Bull in F1 test ahead of crunch decision

Yuki Tsunoda was pleased with his first F1 outing for Red Bull during the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

Tsunoda finally had the chance to drive for Red Bull, participating in the post-season Pirelli tyre test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

He completed 127 laps in the RB20, setting the 17th fastest time of the day.

The Japanese driver will have been keen to impress Red Bull officials ahead of a crucial decision regarding next year’s line-up.

Red Bull are still weighing up whether to replace Sergio Perez and, if so, with which driver.

Liam Lawson is thought to be the favourite to succeed Perez should the decision be made, though Tsunoda remains a strong contender.

Reflecting on his outing for Red Bull in Abu Dhabi, Tsunoda said: “The Abu Dhabi post-season test has been so fun today, it’s the first time in the past four years that I have driven a different car.

“You can physically feel why the RB20 has been fighting for a championship this year, it feels like a very different car to drive. We have had a very proactive day today so I am really happy with that. There is still a lot of learning that I have to do but the team have done a great job of preparing such a great run today, it’s been such an enjoyable atmosphere in the garage.

“I feel like the car suits my driving style and I haven’t struggled much at all to adapt, even on the long runs I have been able to run consistently today and was able to feel the limitations of the car which if you don’t have confidence in the car you are unable to test. I am happy more than ever at the moment and making sure that the team have the information that they require from each run is the most important thing to get out of today.”

Red Bull set to decide on their F1 2025 driver line-up

Red Bull officials reportedly held a meeting to discuss their driver line-up for next year. Perez’s worrying form has prompted them to explore promoting either Lawson or Tsunoda.

While Tsunoda has enjoyed an edge on track, Red Bull have been impressed by how quickly Lawson has adapted, given his limited F1 experience.

Red Bull slipped to third in the F1 constructors’ championship in 2024 – their worst finish since 2019.