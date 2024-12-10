Ferrari agree “multi-year” deal to supply Cadillac-GM entry with engines from 2026

An important announcement for the Cadillac F1 team.

Cadillac
Cadillac

Ferrari will be Cadillac’s power unit supplier when they join as F1’s 11th team in 2026.

Cadillac’s F1 entry, backed by General Motors, is expected to become F1’s 11th team from 2026.

After initial resistance from F1, when their application to join the grid was led by Michael Andretti, assurances from GM that they would build their own power unit in the coming years seemed to sway Stefano Domenicali and the sport’s management.

As a result, they are set to join the grid from 2026, when F1’s new rules are introduced.

Ferrari will be their power unit and gearbox supplier.

Ferrari released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon: “Ferrari today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA – F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved.”

Cadillac gear up for F1 2026

Preparations for 2026 are well underway, with Cadillac announcing former Manor F1 sporting director Graeme Lowdon as their team principal.

F1 world champion Mario Andretti will remain as a key adviser to the team.

The American clarified his role: “I’ll help where I can, a non-executive role with the team, not involved in day-to-day operations (because I don’t want a job), but offering advice, inspiration, friendship anywhere I can.”

In terms of GM’s own power unit, they have promised to be a fully works team “by the end of the decade.”

Driver-wise, there has not been much talk, but they won’t be short of options.

American star Colton Herta has been a name constantly linked, while a more experienced option such as Valtteri Bottas could be the way to go.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
KTM set for more job cuts amid financial struggles
Red Bull KTM RC16, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Red Bull KTM RC16, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Sergio Perez's struggles spark Daniel Ricciardo comparison: “Relieved when it’s over”
Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo
Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
6h ago
Yuki Tsunoda ‘didn’t struggle to adapt’ to Red Bull in F1 test ahead of crunch decision
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
F1
News
7h ago
Ferrari agree “multi-year” deal to supply Cadillac-GM entry with engines from 2026
Cadillac
Cadillac
F1
News
8h ago
Charles Leclerc pips Williams newbie Carlos Sainz in Abu Dhabi F1 test
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1
Results
8h ago
2024 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season testing - Results
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
9h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 farewell tour begins with Kuala Lumpur trip
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Moto2
News
9h ago
Jake Dixon sends “dangerous” warning to 2025 Moto2 rivals
Jake Dixon, 2024 Moto2 Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jake Dixon, 2024 Moto2 Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying parc ferme. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
9h ago
Triumph grab Australian star’s signature for WorldSSP 2025
Oli Bayliss, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Oli Bayliss, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Feature
10h ago
EXCLUSIVE: “Politics” worry about Toprak Razgatlioglu move to MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose