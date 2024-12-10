Ferrari agree “multi-year” deal to supply Cadillac-GM entry with engines from 2026

Ferrari will be Cadillac’s power unit supplier when they join as F1’s 11th team in 2026.

Cadillac’s F1 entry, backed by General Motors, is expected to become F1’s 11th team from 2026.

After initial resistance from F1, when their application to join the grid was led by Michael Andretti, assurances from GM that they would build their own power unit in the coming years seemed to sway Stefano Domenicali and the sport’s management.

As a result, they are set to join the grid from 2026, when F1’s new rules are introduced.

Ferrari will be their power unit and gearbox supplier.

Ferrari released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon: “Ferrari today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA – F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved.”

Cadillac gear up for F1 2026

Preparations for 2026 are well underway, with Cadillac announcing former Manor F1 sporting director Graeme Lowdon as their team principal.

F1 world champion Mario Andretti will remain as a key adviser to the team.

The American clarified his role: “I’ll help where I can, a non-executive role with the team, not involved in day-to-day operations (because I don’t want a job), but offering advice, inspiration, friendship anywhere I can.”

In terms of GM’s own power unit, they have promised to be a fully works team “by the end of the decade.”

Driver-wise, there has not been much talk, but they won’t be short of options.

American star Colton Herta has been a name constantly linked, while a more experienced option such as Valtteri Bottas could be the way to go.