Sergio Perez's struggles spark Daniel Ricciardo comparison: “Relieved when it’s over”

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has admitted he will be “relieved” when a decision about Sergio Perez’s future is made.

Red Bull reportedly held a meeting on Monday to discuss Perez’s future amid his poor form.

Perez’s poor performances have resulted in Red Bull dropping to third in the F1 constructors’ championship - their worst finish since 2019.

As a result, Red Bull are considering promoting either Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda alongside Max Verstappen for next year.

Daniel Ricciardo comparison made

When reflecting on Perez’s situation, Brundle likened it to Daniel Ricciardo’s.

Since leaving Renault at the end of 2020, Ricciardo’s career has taken a nosedive.

He struggled to get on top of the McLaren in 2021 despite ending their win drought at Monza, while he was dropped by the team in 2022.

While he showed flashes of pace during his stint at Red Bull, he was dropped for Lawson after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Speaking during Sky’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix coverage, Brundle offered his thoughts on the situation, describing Perez as being in “purgatory”.

“I feel the same way about Sergio as I did about Daniel Ricciardo, actually,” Brundle said.

“I have the utmost respect for the person and the driver and the victories he’s had and some of the great overtakes and all the things we’ve seen Sergio do.

“Sometimes in subpar cars, as well, he’s won races without the fastest car on the track. Total respect.

“But I’ll be slightly relieved when it’s over. It must be purgatory for him at the moment.

“He’s lost his mojo, he’s lost his way and all the pressure that’s being heaped on that, it must be [difficult].

“To turn up to the track every day must be painful.”

