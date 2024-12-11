Lando Norris praised for “champion-like” raw speed - but warned of “inner demons”

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes Lando Norris has demonstrated “world champion-like” raw speed but has warned he will need to overcome “some inner demons” if he’s going to win next year’s world championship.

Norris enjoyed his most successful F1 season to date in 2024, securing the runner-up spot behind Max Verstappen.

The Brit took four victories and eight pole positions as he positioned himself as Verstappen’s nearest challenger for the world title.

At one point, Norris looked like he could have taken the title to the wire as he claimed pole position in Brazil, with Verstappen down in 17th.

However, an error-strewn race from Norris coincided with a masterclass from Verstappen, putting the title heavily in the Dutchman’s favour.

Still, Norris ended the year strongly with a dominant victory at the Yas Marina Circuit to hand McLaren their first constructors’ title since 1998.

Speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, Rosberg heaped praise on Norris for his “phenomenal” raw speed - but warned he needs to get on top of the little errors he made throughout the year.

“He has shown raw speed on a level that I would say with the best, so even with a Max Verstappen,” Rosberg said. “So the raw speed is there. It’s very phenomenal and is world champion-like.

“Where we have still seen a little bit of issues for him is that he has some inner demons in his mind which results in the one or other mistake also.

“Like, the most notable was Singapore where he was leading by 20 seconds and two times he almost crashed out. Like that was to the extent of a bit strange. He has to work on that a little bit still to reduce the one or other mistake, which is an area where Piastri is stronger.

“Piastri is not as fast with his peak speed but he’s always consistent, always there, no mistakes. Lando, he’s the favourite for next year now to win the championship.”

Was 2024 a missed opportunity for Norris?

Even if Norris and McLaren are content with the progress they made in 2024, was it a missed opportunity in the drivers’ championship?

Poor strategic decisions cost Norris wins in Canada and Britain, while poor starts meant he lost out to Piastri in Hungary and Italy.

The good news for McLaren is that they ended the year with the strongest car – or at least the most consistent car.

With the regulations remaining stable over the winter, their chances of a title pursuit should be high.