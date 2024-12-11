Lewis Hamilton sends message to McLaren after F1 constructors’ title win

Lewis Hamilton has congratulated McLaren on their first F1 constructors’ championship win since 1998.

Lando Norris’ victory at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix secured McLaren the 2024 constructors’ championship.

Heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, McLaren held a 21-point lead over Ferrari.

The odds were heavily stacked in their favour due to Charles Leclerc’s poor qualifying and an engine penalty, which left him 19th on the grid.

However, Oscar Piastri’s incident with Max Verstappen coincided with Leclerc’s incredible start, as the Ferrari driver climbed to eighth by the end of the opening lap.

Despite this, Norris resisted pressure from Carlos Sainz to take his fourth win of the year, securing McLaren the championship.

It is the Woking outfit’s first F1 world title since 2008, when they won the drivers’ championship with Hamilton.

Hamilton took to social media to congratulate his former team on their victory. He wrote on his Instagram story: “Big congratulations to McLaren. So happy for you all, enjoy this moment.”

McLaren looking to go one better in F1 2025

McLaren are eyeing the drivers’ championship in 2025 with one of their drivers.

With F1’s regulations remaining stable over the winter, McLaren are expected to be the team to beat heading into the first race in Australia.

On balance, McLaren have had the fastest car this year, but driver errors and poor strategy prevented them from adding to their six victories.