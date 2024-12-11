Lewis Hamilton names his “best world champion” | “We had great races together”

Lewis Hamilton has lauded former F1 rival Sebastian Vettel as “the best world champion that I know.”

Hamilton and Vettel competed for several years at the front of F1, producing some memorable battles.

Vettel emerged victorious in their early title duels, most notably in 2010, when both remained in contention heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber also involved.

Their rivalry intensified in 2017 and 2018, with Hamilton and Vettel leading Mercedes and Ferrari respectively.

Hamilton prevailed in both seasons, denying Vettel the opportunity to emulate his idol, Michael Schumacher, by bringing title success to the Scuderia.

Speaking to a group of fans as part of his farewell tour in Malaysia, Hamilton reflected on his F1 career and explained why Vettel stands out.

“Seb is the best world champion that I know because he's far more than a driver,” he said.

“He's someone with real passion, he's empathetic, and he cares for people. He actually is the only other one that's tried to utilise his platform for something good.

"I've met so many celebrities and so many people. There's a lot of people that don't take time for others.

“I think, for me, that makes me... it doesn't matter how well he drives, he's so quick anyway. We had great races together.

“But I think, for me, we had the best races together.”

A force for change off-track

Vettel’s downturn in form and subsequent move to F1's midfield with Aston Martin prompted a shift in his focus.

The German became increasingly invested in issues outside of F1.

At the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, Vettel wore a rainbow t-shirt ahead of the race to promote LGBTQ+ rights.

This act was a result of Hungary’s proposal of a controversial law limiting schools’ ability to teach about homosexuality and transgender issues.

The former Red Bull driver also became vocal on environmental and sustainability issues, areas of interest he has continued to champion since retiring from F1.