Daniel Ricciardo tipped as ‘big favourite’ for F1’s 11th team

Daniel Ricciardo is a leading candidate to join the new Cadillac F1 team when it enters the world championship in 2026, it has been claimed.

The 35-year-old Australian was dropped from RB and replaced by Liam Lawson with six races to go in 2024 because Red Bull’s management were left unconvinced by his performances.

Ricciardo’s axing appeared to be the end of his F1 career but a new report from Germany claims that the eight-time grand prix winner could be offered a lifeline by Cadillac and General Motors.

The US brand has an agreement in principle with F1 to join the championship in 2026 as the sport’s 11th team, providing two extra seats on the grid. While their entry has not yet been officially rubber-stamped, it is expected to be a formality.

German newspaper Bild claims that “The Australian is the big favourite for a cockpit at the American racing team.”

The report adds “[Ricciardo’s] comeback at Cadillac would catapult the new team’s popularity from zero to 100.”

$10m Toyota deal touted

Ricciardo is yet to announce his post-F1 plans but has found himself linked to other motorsport series.

Race.news report that a former Toyota executive has admitted the Japanese manufacturer wants to sign Ricciardo.

Toyota are reportedly willing to offer Ricciardo up to $10m to race in NASCAR in the United States, and V8 Supercars in his native Australia.

Akio Toyoda, the chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, allegedly chaired a ‘behind closed doors’ meeting to discuss it.

“I’ve been told that Toyoda-san can see his (Ricciardo) value, not just as a driver, but as someone who can drag in the fans in huge numbers because of his natural charisma,” the source was quoted.

“He (Toyoda) can’t see any downside with having him as the face of Gazoo Racing which really is his pet project. And, from what has been told to me, it’s almost a blank cheque operation to get him to say yes.”

In a statement on Instagram following his F1 departure, Ricciardo wrote: "I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey.

"To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me, haha, thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.”

"Until the next adventure."