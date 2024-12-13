Rwanda bidding for race to take F1 back to Africa

Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame has announced the country is bidding to host an F1 race.

Kagame made the announcement at the FIA’s general assembly held in the Rwandan capital Kigali, on Friday, ahead of F1’s prize giving ceremony later today.

F1 has not raced in Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

A return to Kyalami had been targeted in recent years but talks fell through and Rwanda is now seen as the most likely destination for a future F1 race.

"I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 grand prix,” Kagame said.

"A big thank you to [F1 president] Stefano Domenicali and the entire team at F1 for the good progress in our discussions so far.

"I assure you we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment it deserves.”

A new permanent track is planned to be constructed near the Bugesera airport, 40km south of Kigali. The $2 billion airport is expected to be completed in 2026.

Former F1 driver and chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, Alex Wurz, is the designer behind the proposed circuit.

Discussions between F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and representatives of Rwanda have taken place in recent months.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "To be here in Rwanda for such an important moment in the FIA's calendar is a testament to the strength of this nation, in particular its growing influence in motorsport.

"We are aligned on our values and shared goals across key sectors such as innovation, sustainability, and road safety, and I look forward to our continued partnership. The future of motorsport in Africa is bright.”

F1 cannot “ignore” Africa - Hamilton

Speaking earlier this year, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton threw his support behind the possibility of F1 returning to Africa.

Aside from Antartica, Africa is the only continent that doesn't have an F1 race.

Hamilton, who travelled to various countries in Africa during the F1 summer break in August, said at the Dutch Grand Prix: “We can't be adding races in other locations and continuing to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa.

"There's a huge amount of work needs to be done there. I think a lot of the world that haven't been there don't realise how beautiful the place is, how vast it is. And probably they don't even know what the countries are doing still to those places in terms of holding back.

"So I think having a grand prix there will really be able to highlight just how great the place is and bring in tourism and all sorts of things.”

Hamilton added: "Rwanda is one of my favourite places I've been to, actually. I've been doing a lot of work in the background on it, I've spoken to people in Rwanda, I've spoken to people in South Africa.

"That's a longer project, Rwanda. But it's amazing that they're so keen to be a part of it."