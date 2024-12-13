Rwanda bidding for race to take F1 back to Africa

Rwanda is bidding to host an F1 race, the country's president Paul Kagame has announced.

Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame has announced the country is bidding to host an F1 race.

Kagame made the announcement at the FIA’s general assembly held in the Rwandan capital Kigali, on Friday, ahead of F1’s prize giving ceremony later today.

F1 has not raced in Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

A return to Kyalami had been targeted in recent years but talks fell through and Rwanda is now seen as the most likely destination for a future F1 race.

"I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 grand prix,” Kagame said.

"A big thank you to [F1 president] Stefano Domenicali and the entire team at F1 for the good progress in our discussions so far.

"I assure you we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment it deserves.”

A new permanent track is planned to be constructed near the Bugesera airport, 40km south of Kigali. The $2 billion airport is expected to be completed in 2026.

Former F1 driver and chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, Alex Wurz, is the designer behind the proposed circuit.

Discussions between F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and representatives of Rwanda have taken place in recent months.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "To be here in Rwanda for such an important moment in the FIA's calendar is a testament to the strength of this nation, in particular its growing influence in motorsport.

"We are aligned on our values and shared goals across key sectors such as innovation, sustainability, and road safety, and I look forward to our continued partnership. The future of motorsport in Africa is bright.”

F1 cannot “ignore” Africa - Hamilton 

Speaking earlier this year, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton threw his support behind the possibility of F1 returning to Africa.

Aside from Antartica, Africa is the only continent that doesn't have an F1 race. 

Hamilton, who travelled to various countries in Africa during the F1 summer break in August, said at the Dutch Grand Prix: “We can't be adding races in other locations and continuing to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from. No one gives anything to Africa.

"There's a huge amount of work needs to be done there. I think a lot of the world that haven't been there don't realise how beautiful the place is, how vast it is. And probably they don't even know what the countries are doing still to those places in terms of holding back.

"So I think having a grand prix there will really be able to highlight just how great the place is and bring in tourism and all sorts of things.”

Hamilton added: "Rwanda is one of my favourite places I've been to, actually. I've been doing a lot of work in the background on it, I've spoken to people in Rwanda, I've spoken to people in South Africa.

"That's a longer project, Rwanda. But it's amazing that they're so keen to be a part of it."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Alex Lowes reflects on “my favourite win in World Superbikes”
Alex Lowes, 2024 Australian WorldSBK. Credit Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Australian WorldSBK. Credit Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
2h ago
Rory Skinner sets 2025 BSB title target
Rory Skinner, 2024 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.
Rory Skinner, 2024 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.
F1
News
4h ago
More power for FIA president after controversial ethics changes voted through
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
MotoGP
News
4h ago
MV Agusta issues statement amid KTM sale rumours
MV Agusta logo on Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata fuel tank. Credit: MV Agusta.
MV Agusta logo on Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata fuel tank. Credit: MV…
F1
News
4h ago
Guenther Steiner calls Toto Wolff’s Lewis Hamilton claim ‘BS for the camera’
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

More News

F1
News
6h ago
Rwanda bidding for race to take F1 back to Africa
Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Moto3
News
6h ago
Exciting Italian talent makes Moto3 step for 2025
Guido Pini. Credit: Intact GP/Instagram.
Guido Pini. Credit: Intact GP/Instagram.
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Davide Tardozzi on Marc Marquez: “To be a great rider, you have to be a great person”
Marc Marquez, Davide Tardozzi, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, Davide Tardozzi, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona test. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Mercedes reveal Lewis Hamilton’s touching note to Kimi Antonelli
Lewis Hamilton has said an emotional goodbye to Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton has said an emotional goodbye to Mercedes
F1
News
8h ago
Daniel Ricciardo tipped as ‘big favourite’ for F1’s 11th team
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo