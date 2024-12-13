Max Verstappen serves punishment, officially crowned F1 champion

Max Verstappen has officially been crowned the 2024 F1 world champion at the FIA’s prize-giving gala.

The Red Bull driver was presented with the world drivers’ trophy for the fourth time at the FIA’s awards ceremony on Friday in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

Verstappen was present in Rwanda to receive his trophy from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Dutchman claimed his fourth consecutive world championship by winning nine grands prix across the 24-round 2024 season.

Verstappen clinched the title with two rounds remaining at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, having built an unassailable advantage over McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Norris, who helped McLaren secure their first constructors’ championship since 1998, collected his award for finishing runner-up, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took home his third-place trophy.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella and CEO Zak Brown were in attendance to collect the Woking-based outfit’s first constructors’ title in 26 years, and their first F1 championship since 2008.

As well as attending the gala to pick up the coveted drivers’ championship trophy, Verstappen completed his community service punishment for swearing during a press conference in Singapore.

Verstappen’s “work of public interest” saw the 27-year-old “undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC)”.

Verstappen hopes title run 'doesn't stop here'

After receiving his trophy, Verstappen said: “This season was quite up and down. We had a great start to the year, everything was looking great. I think especially from the outside.

“As a team you always understand your limitations and what you want to work on. The competition did a great job, they improved their cars a lot and made it a lot more difficult for us. Especially in the constructors’.

“We had a bit of a tough run but even when we were under pressure and having tough times, I think the team really stuck together. We didn’t panic, which could easily be done in those kind of situations.

"I’m just very proud of everyone in the team as well. Of course we’re not standing here as constructors’ champions. In a way, I do think we deserved a little bit more in that championship.

“I tried my very best and we also know a lot what we need to work on for next year. I’m very excited about that as well because it does look like it will be a proper fight between a lot of teams.”

Verstappen's latest triumph has seen him join an elite club of drivers on four or more world titles. Only Michael Schumacher (seven), Lewis Hamilton (seven), Juan Manuel Fangio (five), Alain Prost (four) and Sebastian Vettel (four) have done the same.

“As a kid growing up, you don’t think of these things. You look at the names and think ‘wow, that’s really impressive’ and hope one day you can be on they podium.

“Sometimes you get lucky in life, you are in the right place at the right time. Of course as a driver you need to take advantage of that and luckily I’ve been able to do that at the same time.

“It’s amazing. Four titles is definitely incredible. Of course I hope it doesn’t stop here. I hope that we can be successful for a longer period of time. You could see this year the competition is very close.

“Again in ’26, a lot is going to change and maybe some other teams will be competitive again. For the moment I think it’s very important to just enjoy the moment, be proud of what we’ve achieved as a team, and try again next year.”