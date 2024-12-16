Helmut Marko hints Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future will be announced “in the next few days”

Helmut Marko has suggested that Red Bull’s impending decision on their second driver for F1 2025 will be made “in the next few days”.

Red Bull reportedly held a meeting on Monday following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to discuss Sergio Perez’s F1 future.

Perez’s poor form for over two-thirds of the season meant Red Bull finished third in the constructors’ championship - handing them their lowest finish since 2019.

Perez failed to register a podium finish after the Chinese Grand Prix back in April.

The Mexican nearly lost his drive in the middle of the season, with Red Bull seriously considering Daniel Ricciardo.

Writing in his latest column for Speedweek, Marko revealed that Red Bull will be announcing news about their driver pairing later this week.

He also dismissed Nico Rosberg’s wild theory that Red Bull would have to pay Perez $16m to break his current contract.

“We will be announcing news on the driver pairing for next year in the next few days,” Marko wrote.

“There’s a lot of speculation about this, including rumours about possible transfer fees, which are complete nonsense.”

Tsunoda praised for Red Bull test

Last week, Tsunoda got his first opportunity to drive for Red Bull in the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

Tsunoda was pleased with how easy it was to adapt to the RB20, even if he didn't set any headline-grabbing times.

Marko praised Tsunoda for his efforts, revealing that the team were satisfied with his technical feedback.

"Yuki was allowed onto the track with the RB20 during the post-season test and the team was happy with his technical feedback,” Marko added.

“In this respect, he is much better than what is said about him.”