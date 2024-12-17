Carlos Sainz bids Ferrari farewell with special track outing alongside his father

Carlos Sainz bowed out of Ferrari with a special F1 track day at Fiorano, driving alongside his father.

Sainz drove Ferrari’s 2022 F1 challenger on Tuesday at Ferrari’s own track in Italy.

The Williams-bound driver was on track with his father, Carlos Sainz Snr.

The pair shared the track in the Ferrari F1-75 - the car that finished second in the 2022 F1 constructors’ championship.

It was the final send-off for Sainz, who leaves the team for Williams in 2025.

“Like son, like father! Grazie Scuderia Ferrari,” Sainz wrote on his Instagram, which accompanied a video of him and his father driving on track at Fiorano.

Sainz leaves Ferrari with his reputation greatly enhanced.

During his time with the team, he became a Grand Prix winner at the 2022 British Grand Prix.

He was the only non-Red Bull winner of the 2023 season, winning the Singapore Grand Prix.

Sainz took two more wins in 2024.

His Australia triumph was incredible, given he missed the race before due to appendicitis.

He tasted victory - potentially for the final time in F1 - at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

His efforts alongside Charles Leclerc weren’t enough to take the constructors’ title, though.

Ferrari narrowly missed out, finishing 14 points behind McLaren.

Sainz begins life at Williams

Sainz got his first taste of Williams machinery in the post-season Abu Dhabi test last week.

He set the second-fastest time of the day, just over a tenth behind Leclerc.

Williams will have a lot of work to do over the winter as they look to bounce back from a disappointing ninth in the constructors’ Championship.

They might have to wait until 2026, though, with James Vowles targeting the new regulations for Williams’ revival to truly begin.