What Red Bull are working to change with new RB21 F1 car

Red Bull detail key focus area for their 2025 F1 car - the RB21.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Red Bull have revealed the key area of focus the team is working on with their F1 car for the 2025 season.

While Max Verstappen was able to win nine grands prix on his way to delivering a fourth consecutive drivers’ world title, Red Bull slipped to third place in the constructors’ championship, falling behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Despite a dominant start to the year with Verstappen taking seven wins from the opening 10 races, Red Bull struggled for performance and consistency with their RB20 challenger as the season developed.

Inconsistent car balance was a particular gripe of Verstappen’s, and played a role in Sergio Perez’s lack of confidence amid his woeful run of form.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says the team are working to ensure their RB21 2025 car has a “wider working window”.

Instead of focusing purely on adding more downforce and subsequently lap time, emphasis is being placed on improving car balance.

“We know what to do," Marko wrote in his regular Speedweek column.

“This car needs a wider working window, so that it doesn't immediately become unbalanced when there are slight temperature fluctuations or minor technical changes.

“That's exactly what our engineers are working on. Forty points of downforce is good, but four tenths on the stopwatch is what interests me and the drivers.

“The handling must be predictable for the driver so that he can build up the necessary confidence.”

Red Bull anticipate ‘closer’ fight in 2025

After failing to defend their constructors’ crown in 2024, Red Bull expect an even closer battle against their rivals next year.

McLaren narrowly clinched the constructors’ championship last season ahead of Ferrari, while Mercedes showed flashes of encouraging competitiveness and won several races.

“I am sure that we will be facing a close battle at the top next year and that is normal in the last year of a regulation period. The field will be closer together,” Marko added.

“It is common practice in Formula 1 to copy successful concepts. And the longer the specifications remain stable, the more similar the cars will become. This automatically increases the level of performance.

“We will give it our all again next year. There will be some changes in the team, as there have been some departures.

"But we are well positioned and I believe that our team is capable of giving Max a car that will enable him to fight for the world championship again.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
KTM axes legendary ex-racer from test role
KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.
KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.
WSBK
News
29m ago
Was this “fairytale” the biggest shock in WorldSBK 2024?
Nicholas Spinelli, 2024 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicholas Spinelli, 2024 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
55m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s decision to swap Mercedes for Ferrari “a calculated risk”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz bids Ferrari farewell with special track outing alongside his father
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
3h ago
What Red Bull are working to change with new RB21 F1 car
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Flavio Briatore explains why signing Carlos Sainz ‘made no sense’ for Alpine
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
4h ago
The issue Toto Wolff supports Mohammed Ben Sulayem on amid conflict
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
5h ago
Lando Norris told he needs to “stand up” to Max Verstappen “more often” in F1 2025
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Augusto Fernandez signs 2025 deal after KTM MotoGP axe
Augusto Fernandez with Yamaha engineers, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Yamaha Racing.
Augusto Fernandez with Yamaha engineers, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test…
F1
News
5h ago
‘Painful to watch’ - Why Sergio Perez is close to losing ex-F1 driver’s respect
Sergio Pérez
Sergio Pérez