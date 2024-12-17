What Red Bull are working to change with new RB21 F1 car

Red Bull have revealed the key area of focus the team is working on with their F1 car for the 2025 season.

While Max Verstappen was able to win nine grands prix on his way to delivering a fourth consecutive drivers’ world title, Red Bull slipped to third place in the constructors’ championship, falling behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Despite a dominant start to the year with Verstappen taking seven wins from the opening 10 races, Red Bull struggled for performance and consistency with their RB20 challenger as the season developed.

Inconsistent car balance was a particular gripe of Verstappen’s, and played a role in Sergio Perez’s lack of confidence amid his woeful run of form.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says the team are working to ensure their RB21 2025 car has a “wider working window”.

Instead of focusing purely on adding more downforce and subsequently lap time, emphasis is being placed on improving car balance.

“We know what to do," Marko wrote in his regular Speedweek column.

“This car needs a wider working window, so that it doesn't immediately become unbalanced when there are slight temperature fluctuations or minor technical changes.

“That's exactly what our engineers are working on. Forty points of downforce is good, but four tenths on the stopwatch is what interests me and the drivers.

“The handling must be predictable for the driver so that he can build up the necessary confidence.”

Red Bull anticipate ‘closer’ fight in 2025

After failing to defend their constructors’ crown in 2024, Red Bull expect an even closer battle against their rivals next year.

McLaren narrowly clinched the constructors’ championship last season ahead of Ferrari, while Mercedes showed flashes of encouraging competitiveness and won several races.

“I am sure that we will be facing a close battle at the top next year and that is normal in the last year of a regulation period. The field will be closer together,” Marko added.

“It is common practice in Formula 1 to copy successful concepts. And the longer the specifications remain stable, the more similar the cars will become. This automatically increases the level of performance.

“We will give it our all again next year. There will be some changes in the team, as there have been some departures.

"But we are well positioned and I believe that our team is capable of giving Max a car that will enable him to fight for the world championship again.”