Flavio Briatore explains why signing Carlos Sainz ‘made no sense’ for Alpine

"It makes no sense to take a driver like Carlos for one or two years."

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Flavio Briatore has revealed Carlos Sainz’s lack of long-term commitment is the reason Alpine weren’t interested in signing him for the 2025 F1 season.

After Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton, Sainz was left without a drive for next year.

This ultimately left him with three options.

Audi/Sauber had been consistently linked with Sainz amid their association with his father.

Williams and Alpine were other options, with Sainz opting for the former after being impressed with James Vowles’ leadership of the Grove outfit.

It was hinted that Williams’ more favourable contract terms, which would potentially allow Sainz to leave for a top team, made them a better option than Alpine, which wanted long-term security.

In Alpine’s case, Briatore confirmed they wanted to sign Sainz for four years.

He told German publication AMuS: “I spoke to Sainz. He was interesting for us, but only for four years. It makes no sense to take a driver like Carlos for one or two years.

“Either he believes in our programme or he doesn’t. I don’t need a driver who costs me a lot of money and is looking to go to another team when the opportunity arises.”

“A generation change” in F1

Sainz was also overlooked by Red Bull and Mercedes.

Red Bull are likely to choose Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen’s teammate for next year, while Mercedes promoted 18-year-old wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton’s replacement.

Briatore believes it’s “time for a generation change.”

“It is now time for a generation change,” Briatore added.

“Sainz is a very good driver. But when he was on the market, none of the top teams took him on.

“They prefer to focus on young drivers. Toto Wolff on [Andrea Kimi] Antonelli, Christian Horner on [Liam] Lawson.

“Young drivers are hungrier than someone who has a wife and two children and 30 or 40 million in the bank.

“Even Enzo Ferrari said that drivers slow down when they have children.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
KTM axes legendary ex-racer from test role
KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.
KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.
WSBK
News
29m ago
Was this “fairytale” the biggest shock in WorldSBK 2024?
Nicholas Spinelli, 2024 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicholas Spinelli, 2024 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
55m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s decision to swap Mercedes for Ferrari “a calculated risk”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz bids Ferrari farewell with special track outing alongside his father
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
3h ago
What Red Bull are working to change with new RB21 F1 car
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Flavio Briatore explains why signing Carlos Sainz ‘made no sense’ for Alpine
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
4h ago
The issue Toto Wolff supports Mohammed Ben Sulayem on amid conflict
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
5h ago
Lando Norris told he needs to “stand up” to Max Verstappen “more often” in F1 2025
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Augusto Fernandez signs 2025 deal after KTM MotoGP axe
Augusto Fernandez with Yamaha engineers, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Yamaha Racing.
Augusto Fernandez with Yamaha engineers, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test…
F1
News
5h ago
‘Painful to watch’ - Why Sergio Perez is close to losing ex-F1 driver’s respect
Sergio Pérez
Sergio Pérez