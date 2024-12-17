Flavio Briatore explains why signing Carlos Sainz ‘made no sense’ for Alpine

Flavio Briatore has revealed Carlos Sainz’s lack of long-term commitment is the reason Alpine weren’t interested in signing him for the 2025 F1 season.

After Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton, Sainz was left without a drive for next year.

This ultimately left him with three options.

Audi/Sauber had been consistently linked with Sainz amid their association with his father.

Williams and Alpine were other options, with Sainz opting for the former after being impressed with James Vowles’ leadership of the Grove outfit.

It was hinted that Williams’ more favourable contract terms, which would potentially allow Sainz to leave for a top team, made them a better option than Alpine, which wanted long-term security.

In Alpine’s case, Briatore confirmed they wanted to sign Sainz for four years.

He told German publication AMuS: “I spoke to Sainz. He was interesting for us, but only for four years. It makes no sense to take a driver like Carlos for one or two years.

“Either he believes in our programme or he doesn’t. I don’t need a driver who costs me a lot of money and is looking to go to another team when the opportunity arises.”

“A generation change” in F1

Sainz was also overlooked by Red Bull and Mercedes.

Red Bull are likely to choose Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen’s teammate for next year, while Mercedes promoted 18-year-old wonderkid Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton’s replacement.

Briatore believes it’s “time for a generation change.”

“It is now time for a generation change,” Briatore added.

“Sainz is a very good driver. But when he was on the market, none of the top teams took him on.

“They prefer to focus on young drivers. Toto Wolff on [Andrea Kimi] Antonelli, Christian Horner on [Liam] Lawson.

“Young drivers are hungrier than someone who has a wife and two children and 30 or 40 million in the bank.

“Even Enzo Ferrari said that drivers slow down when they have children.”