The issue Toto Wolff supports Mohammed Ben Sulayem on amid conflict

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has revealed a rare issue he agrees with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on.

Wolff has publicly admitted that he disagrees with a number of Ben Sulayem’s policies throughout his controversial tenure as president of F1’s governing body.

F1 drivers have criticised Ben Sulayem’s recent clampdown on foul language, with Max Verstappen having to perform “some work of public interest” for the FIA as punishment for the use of an expletive during a press conference in Singapore.

But this is a rare topic that Wolff does see eye-to-eye with the FIA president on.

“I have a seven-year-old that go-karts and that watches everything. It is the first time, a few months ago, that he said, ‘what the f**k’, and I said ‘where did you hear that from?’ He said from the drivers,” Wolff told media including Crash.net at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“So I have my conflicts with Mohammed but in that instance the drivers, all of the drivers, are role models. They are on air and they are entitled, and they are empowered.

“I disagree with many of the other things that he [Ben Sulayem] came up with, but on that one I think if you translate ‘f**k’ into your own language or my language, it is pretty rude. I would never say that on the radio.

“George [Russell] and I, and Lewis [Hamilton] had this conversation and they know I don’t like it. So I am perfectly fine that we are really able to limit that.

“There are a handful of drivers, some native, some not, that come out with the things and, for me I, would be happy to sanction that even more. That’s just my opinion.”

Ben Sulayem’s fight to ‘clean’ F1

Asked if he felt the swearing clampdown was a fight worth having, Ben Sulayem recently told Motorsport: “Fight? For cleaning the sport, yes.

“But did I write these rules about swearing? Was I the one who implemented and policed it? I ask you because it's the stewards. It's not me. It's the stewards. So you go and ask them, why is that?

“We are sending a message to the youngsters at any age with that. And, excuse me, commercials, movies, they are rated whatever.

“Do we have to say the rude words? Honestly. Did Michael Schumacher say it? Did Mohammed Ali say it? He said he was a big mouth. But did he ever say it [a rude word]? Did Pele say it?

“We are in a very unique sport and we have to protect it from the bad words. Bad words that I will always disagree with.”

Speaking at the FIA’s prize-giving gala in Rwanda, Ben Sulayem praised Verstappen’s approach to carrying out his community service prior to receiving his world championship trophy.

"[Max] really fulfilled his promise,” Ben Sulayem said. "This is the community service we need every single driver, champion, to do if we want to grow.

“If we talk about diversity: this is the real diversity. It was not about the car, mainly about the people there.

"I believe maybe in the future we won't have to have it as a penalty. It has to come as a gesture from the drivers and maybe I'll put it on the contract once they get their licence."