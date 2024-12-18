Veteran F1 steward insists ‘everyone has respect’ in paddock despite criticism

Respect remains in the F1 paddock, according to a veteran FIA steward

Johnny Herbert
Veteran F1 steward Johnny Herbert has insisted “everyone has enough respect for each other” within the paddock despite intense criticism of how the sport is officiated.

The FIA’s F1 stewards came under increased criticism following a number of high-profile incidents at the end of the 2024 season, particularly involving Max Verstappen.

Verstappen initially escaped punishment for his robust defending against Lando Norris at the United States Grand Prix - leading to a re-examination of the racing code.

The four-time world champion was hit with two 10-second time penalties for incidents with Norris in Mexico.

Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, took aim at Herbert following Mexico, hinting that there’s a “conflict of interest”.

The Red Bull driver has remained vocal in his criticism of the stewards, calling them “idiots” following his penalty for spinning Oscar Piastri in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

No animosity with the F1 grid

Speaking to CoinPoker, Herbert, who is an active FIA steward, revealed there’s no “lingering animosity” between them and the drivers.

“The drivers are more unified than ever as well as a pack. They are very opinionated,” he said.

“I haven’t seen such a togetherness for more than 30 years. It is good that they do have a say. The more they do the more they get listened to. It is important that they are.

“Within the paddock you just move on. Yes, you have your disagreements and frustrations but you just move on. That’s the only way. There is no lingering animosity with drivers or their fathers.

“Everyone knows being a steward is a difficult job. I have not felt it has impacted on any relationships I have in the paddock. Everyone has enough respect for each other.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

