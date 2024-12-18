Helmut Marko gives update on Red Bull seat decision: “Positive negotiations are ongoing”

Helmut Marko has revealed “positive negotiations are ongoing” as Red Bull look to make a potential change to their F1 driver line-up for 2025.

Red Bull are expected to replace Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson for the 2025 F1 season.

However, with Perez contracted to the team until the end of 2025, talks are ongoing to determine whether the Mexican is moved to an ambassadorial role or paid off.

As confirmed by Marko in his Speedweek column, a decision is expected to be announced before Christmas.

Speaking on the Inside Line Podcast earlier this week, Marko gave an update.

“Negotiations are ongoing. I am positive that there will be a decision and an announcement this week,” he said.

“It’s a complex story, you’re right. It was the first time that the shareholders were involved, but as I said, positive negotiations are ongoing.

“Be patient. I believe this week will be a decision and an announcement done.”

Lawson over Tsunoda?

All signs point to Red Bull giving Lawson the promotion alongside Max Verstappen instead of Tsunoda.

While Tsunoda out-qualified Lawson 6-0 in 2024, the gap between the pair was often less than a tenth.

Lawson’s immediate ability to adapt to life in F1 has impressed F1 bosses, including his desire to dice with the likes of Fernando Alonso on track.

Tsunoda has performed well since Pierre Gasly’s departure at the end of 2022, outperforming Lawson, Daniel Ricciardo and Nyck de Vries.

The Japanese driver claimed Red Bull were impressed by his technical feedback in the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

However, his strong form combined with a promising test seemingly hasn’t been enough to earn a promotion to the main team.

Tsunoda is set for a fifth season with RB, likely alongside Formula 2 runner-up Isack Hadjar.