“Get-out clause" claim leaves Red Bull door ajar for Alex Albon

Claim emerges that Alex Albon could return to Red Bull thanks to a "get-out clause" in his Williams contract.

Alex Albon
Alex Albon

Alex Albon has a “get-out clause” in his Williams contract that would enable him to return to Red Bull, it has been claimed.

Sky Sports F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz revealed the information during the broadcaster’s latest podcast episode.

Albon was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 after struggling to match Max Verstappen’s performances. His replacement was Sergio Perez, who now looks set to lose his seat for 2025.

After a year on the sidelines as Red Bull’s reserve driver, Albon secured a full-time drive with Williams for 2022 and has rebuilt his reputation over the past three seasons.

Liam Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo at RB for the final six races of 2024, is expected to take Perez’s seat at Red Bull.

But Kravitz believes it is “the wrong decision” and instead feels Albon would be the better bet.

“I think Alex Albon actually, strange as this might sound,” Kravitz said. “I think an engineering, which I don’t think would have taken much of a lever, to get  Alex Albon out of Williams.

“Williams could have run Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz, perfect, and Alex Albon, at least, would have been a known measure against Max Verstappen.

“Albon is so much older and wiser and knows how to handle Max and the whole situation and I don’t know why they haven’t done that.”

Albon signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams earlier this year. 

Kravitz went on to reveal that "as I understand it, there is a get out clause in Albon’s Williams contract that basically allows him to leave if Red Bull come knocking again.”

‘Absolutely clear’ Perez is out

Kravitz claims the decision about replacing Perez for next season was made at the Qatar Grand Prix - the penultimate round of the campaign.

Perez’s woeful performances last season were a factor in Red Bull slipping to third place in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren and Ferrari.

“For me it was absolutely clear after the race in Qatar,” Kravitz added. “When Christian Horner brought the constructors’ championship standings on a piece of paper in his post-race press briefing with the media.

“Now you always know what’s in Christian Horner’s head with what piece of paper he brings to his press briefing on a Sunday evening after the race.

“After Mexico, he brought in the telemetry of Lando and Max and what corner and why he felt the two ten second penalties for Max were harsh.

“And then, completely unprompted I think, he brings in the constructors’ standings which of course have all the points which Sergio Perez didn’t manage to score for the team.

“When you look at the points Max scored, this [constructors’ trophy] should really be at Red Bull. The reason it’s not is Sergio Perez’s form.

“That’s why Christian Horner brought the constructors’ standings to Qatar and then I think the decision came around Qatar, and ever since then it’s about how we dissolve the contract and pay him off.

“As we record that he hasn’t, but he has left the team. And it’s a matter of engineering it.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
47m ago
Details revealed of new 2025 MotoGP event
2025 MotoGP riders.
2025 MotoGP riders.
F1
News
48m ago
“No confidence” in Mercedes’ 2025 F1 title bid amid questions over late-season form
Mercedes
Mercedes
WSBK
News
1h ago
2025 WorldWCR entry list revealed with big name omission
Maria Herrera leads WorldWCR race, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maria Herrera leads WorldWCR race, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Helmut Marko highlights area for Liam Lawson to improve ahead of F1 2025
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
WSBK
News
3h ago
2025 WorldSSP entry list reveals Moto2 clue
WorldSSP race start, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSSP race start, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Helmut Marko gives update on Red Bull seat decision: “Positive negotiations are ongoing”
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
F1
News
4h ago
“Get-out clause" claim leaves Red Bull door ajar for Alex Albon
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
F1
News
5h ago
Charles Leclerc slams ‘wrong headlines’ about Carlos Sainz relationship
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
WSBK
News
5h ago
2025 WorldSBK entry list revealed with one 2024 team missing
Alvaro Bautista leads the field, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads the field, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
The crucial pitstop that clinched McLaren the 2024 F1 world title
Lando Norris pits
Lando Norris pits