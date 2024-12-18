“Get-out clause" claim leaves Red Bull door ajar for Alex Albon

Alex Albon has a “get-out clause” in his Williams contract that would enable him to return to Red Bull, it has been claimed.

Sky Sports F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz revealed the information during the broadcaster’s latest podcast episode.

Albon was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 after struggling to match Max Verstappen’s performances. His replacement was Sergio Perez, who now looks set to lose his seat for 2025.

After a year on the sidelines as Red Bull’s reserve driver, Albon secured a full-time drive with Williams for 2022 and has rebuilt his reputation over the past three seasons.

Liam Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo at RB for the final six races of 2024, is expected to take Perez’s seat at Red Bull.

But Kravitz believes it is “the wrong decision” and instead feels Albon would be the better bet.

“I think Alex Albon actually, strange as this might sound,” Kravitz said. “I think an engineering, which I don’t think would have taken much of a lever, to get Alex Albon out of Williams.

“Williams could have run Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz, perfect, and Alex Albon, at least, would have been a known measure against Max Verstappen.

“Albon is so much older and wiser and knows how to handle Max and the whole situation and I don’t know why they haven’t done that.”

Albon signed a multi-year contract extension with Williams earlier this year.

Kravitz went on to reveal that "as I understand it, there is a get out clause in Albon’s Williams contract that basically allows him to leave if Red Bull come knocking again.”

‘Absolutely clear’ Perez is out

Kravitz claims the decision about replacing Perez for next season was made at the Qatar Grand Prix - the penultimate round of the campaign.

Perez’s woeful performances last season were a factor in Red Bull slipping to third place in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren and Ferrari.

“For me it was absolutely clear after the race in Qatar,” Kravitz added. “When Christian Horner brought the constructors’ championship standings on a piece of paper in his post-race press briefing with the media.

“Now you always know what’s in Christian Horner’s head with what piece of paper he brings to his press briefing on a Sunday evening after the race.

“After Mexico, he brought in the telemetry of Lando and Max and what corner and why he felt the two ten second penalties for Max were harsh.

“And then, completely unprompted I think, he brings in the constructors’ standings which of course have all the points which Sergio Perez didn’t manage to score for the team.

“When you look at the points Max scored, this [constructors’ trophy] should really be at Red Bull. The reason it’s not is Sergio Perez’s form.

“That’s why Christian Horner brought the constructors’ standings to Qatar and then I think the decision came around Qatar, and ever since then it’s about how we dissolve the contract and pay him off.

“As we record that he hasn’t, but he has left the team. And it’s a matter of engineering it.”