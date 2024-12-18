Charles Leclerc slams ‘wrong headlines’ about Carlos Sainz relationship

Charles Leclerc hits out at media portrayal of his comments about outgoing Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc has moved to set the record straight about his relationship with former Ferrari F1 teammate Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc and Sainz are parting ways as teammates after four seasons alongside each other at Ferrari, with the latter moving to Williams in order to make way for the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes.

Leclerc was left frustrated that his comments ahead of the penultimate race of the season in Qatar were taken “out of context”.

Ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, the Monegasque said: “I’ve said it many times, on one hand, it’s not like I’m going miss him like crazy, because he will still be in the paddock, maybe 20 metres away.”

Speaking at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Leclerc was critical of how some media outlets had portrayed his comments.

“I’ve seen some wrong headlines in the past few days,” Leclerc said.

“My words have been put a little bit out of context. Especially in the fact that I won’t miss Carlos. I was just saying that because he’s 20 meters away in the paddock.

“Honestly, I’ve had an incredible relationship with Carlos. Really, in terms of person, he’s such a good person.

“We’ve always had a really, really good relationship.”

Leclerc insists relationship is ‘really good’

Despite some on-track frictions, most notably at the Las Vegas Grand Prix which prompted an angry radio outburst from Leclerc, he stressed the pair have a strong relationship.

“Yes, we’ve had our tensions on the track sometimes but it’s normal,” Leclerc said.

“At the end, we are both racing for Ferrari, but we’re also racing to try and win races.

“When we are so close on track, sometimes there are things that are not going to be agreed by both parties.

“I think the thing I’ll remember is that every time there was this kind of thing, we always got out a bit stronger and closer together.

“We have a really, really good relationship. We also have a lot of things that we share outside the track.

“I’m sure that even though [Sainz] won’t be in red next year, we’ll most likely travel together on the races to spend some time together.

“Because our relationship is really good. So yes, I wish him the best.”

Hamilton will become Leclerc’s third different Ferrari teammate from 2025. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
47m ago
Details revealed of new 2025 MotoGP event
2025 MotoGP riders.
2025 MotoGP riders.
F1
News
48m ago
“No confidence” in Mercedes’ 2025 F1 title bid amid questions over late-season form
Mercedes
Mercedes
WSBK
News
1h ago
2025 WorldWCR entry list revealed with big name omission
Maria Herrera leads WorldWCR race, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maria Herrera leads WorldWCR race, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Helmut Marko highlights area for Liam Lawson to improve ahead of F1 2025
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
WSBK
News
3h ago
2025 WorldSSP entry list reveals Moto2 clue
WorldSSP race start, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSSP race start, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Helmut Marko gives update on Red Bull seat decision: “Positive negotiations are ongoing”
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
F1
News
4h ago
“Get-out clause" claim leaves Red Bull door ajar for Alex Albon
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
F1
News
5h ago
Charles Leclerc slams ‘wrong headlines’ about Carlos Sainz relationship
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
WSBK
News
5h ago
2025 WorldSBK entry list revealed with one 2024 team missing
Alvaro Bautista leads the field, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads the field, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
The crucial pitstop that clinched McLaren the 2024 F1 world title
Lando Norris pits
Lando Norris pits