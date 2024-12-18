Helmut Marko highlights area for Liam Lawson to improve ahead of F1 2025

Helmut Marko has praised Liam Lawson for already showing that he’s a “tough racer” in F1, but highlighted that he needs to be more consistent in races.

Lawson is expected to be given the call-up to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen for the 2025 F1 season.

While Lawson was out-qualified 6-0 by RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda, the pair were often separated by less than a tenth.

Lawson’s adaptability and scope to improve given his limited F1 experience has put him in serious contention to race for Red Bull in 2025.

A decision from Red Bull is yet to be announced, with “positive negotiations” ongoing as they look to find a resolution with Sergio Perez.

Assessing Lawson’s F1 career so far, Marko conceded he still needs to see whether the Kiwi can become “one of the great drivers.”

“Liam proved already that he’s a tough racer, he’s not shy to fight with big names like he did with Alonso, with Hamilton, also with Perez,” Marko said on the Inside Line F1 Podcast.

“So now, if he gets a full season, he has to show that he is able to race again. I mean in qualifying he was more or less on the same level like Yuki, and we have to see how much more is coming to see if he is becoming one of the great drivers.

“I would also say that he is in the races more consistent, that he has top times with both type of drivers. There is some sort of variation still, but that is, I mean, I don’t think he had ten Grand Prix so far. That just comes with experience.”

The toughest task in F1 for Lawson

Lawson will have the toughest task in F1 should Red Bull promote him to become Verstappen’s teammate.

Since 2019, Verstappen has only been beaten in qualifying just 11 times by a teammate.

He dismantled Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon - with both drivers ultimately dropped.

Perez has enjoyed four years with the team, and while he’s lasted longer than his predecessors, has only fared better due to the competitiveness of the Red Bull car.

The Mexican’s underperformance in 2021 and 2024 meant they lost out on the constructors' title despite Verstappen taking the drivers’ crown.

Lawson will be handed the difficult job of getting close to Verstappen, with Red Bull expected to be put under serious pressure by McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes next year.