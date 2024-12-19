Early details of 2025 Ferrari F1 car emerge as launch date confirmed

Ferrari have become the first F1 team to reveal the date their 2025 challenger will be launched.

The Italian outfit will unveil their 2025 car on the 19 February, one day after the collective F1 season launch event held at London’s O2 Arena on 18 February.

All 10 teams and their 20 drivers will be present at the F1 season launch where 2025 liveries will be revealed on show cars.

Ferrari will run their real car for the first time in a behind-closed doors test event at Fiorano before it heads to Bahrain for pre-season testing.

The car will be Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari F1 car, with the seven-time world champion completing a blockbuster switch from rivals Mercedes to partner Charles Leclerc from 2025.

Hamilton is set to get some private TPC running at either Fiorano or Mugello in a two-year old Ferrari before the Scuderia’s new car is launched.

First details of 2025 Ferrari revealed

Speaking at Ferrari’s annual end-of-season media lunch, team principal Fred Vasseur shed light on some early details about the 2025 car.

Vasseur revealed that Ferrari’s latest F1 challenger will be almost completely new.

Despite teams maximising development work for the upcoming regulation overhaul in 2026, Ferrari are making significant changes to their 2025 car.

“Sometimes you don't feel that you are taking risks and you realise a bit later that was very risky,” Vasseur said.

“The car will be a completely new one. I think we have something less than 1% of the common parts that we will carry over. It's a different project, but it's true for everybody.”

Ferrari will hope the car can end their 16-year F1 title drought, having suffered a narrow defeat to McLaren in last season's constructors' championship. Ferrari ultimately fell 14 points shy of winning their first title since 2008.

“We have to be focused on the season. It will be a very tight period between the first day and the launch, a matter of weeks. I want everybody to focus on performance," Vasseur added.

“We will have the launch of the championship and we will have the launch of the car. It's already two events and it's far too much [to do another].”