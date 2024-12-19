Red Bull admit Liam Lawson faces "daunting task" against Max Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted Liam Lawson faces a “daunting task” becoming F1 teammates with Max Verstappen.

The 22-year-old New Zealander has been promoted from sister team Racing Bulls to race alongside world champion Verstappen in 2025 following Red Bull’s decision to drop Sergio Perez.

Lawson’s promotion was confirmed on Thursday, one day after Perez’s departure from Red Bull was announced.

Despite only contesting 11 grands prix across two F1 stints for Racing Bulls in 2023 and 2024, Red Bull believe Lawson is ready to partner four-time world champion Verstappen.

Lawson will become Verstappen’s fifth Red Bull teammate since 2016, following Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Perez.

Being Verstappen’s teammate is regarded as the toughest gig in F1 given the Dutchman’s incredible consistency and stunning performance levels.

Since Ricciardo left the team, Gasly, Albon and Perez have all been deemed not strong enough candidates for the second seat by Red Bull.

Horner, who described Lawson as a “real racer”, acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge that awaits Red Bull’s newest driver.

"Liam's performances over the course of his two stints with Racing Bulls have demonstrated that he's not only capable of delivering strong results but that he's also a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top,” Horner said.

"There's no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task, but I'm sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year."

Lawson looking to learn from Verstappen

Lawson, who got the nod over Yuki Tsunoda despite not convincingly beating his teammate, is looking to learn from Verstappen’s “expertise”.

"To be announced as a Red Bull Racing driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I've wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old," Lawson said.

"It's been an incredible journey so far. I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a world champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can't wait to get going."

Lawson was on average 0.077 seconds slower over one lap than Tsunoda and only outqualified the Japanese racer for sprint races in Brazil and Qatar.

However, Red Bull are convinced Lawson can make the step up after displaying strong qualities over both one lap and in race distances. Lawson has also impressed Red Bull with his technical feedback and mental attitude.

Lawson scored points immediately on his return after Red Bull split with Ricciardo, pulling off an eye-catching drive through the field to take ninth at the United States Grand Prix.

He finished in the same position during a wet and wild Sao Paulo Grand Prix, having qualified a career-best fifth.