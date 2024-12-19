Max Verstappen delivers farewell message to Sergio Perez: “I will always be thankful”

Max Verstappen pays tribute to Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen celebrate in Abu Dhabi
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen celebrate in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen has thanked Sergio Perez for being “straightforward” and “honest” during their time as teammates in F1.

On Wednesday, Red Bull announced they would part ways with Perez ahead of the 2025 season, bringing his F1 career to an end - at least for now.

A day later, Liam Lawson was announced as Verstappen’s new teammate for 2025.

Lawson will be Verstappen’s fifth Red Bull teammate after Perez, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, and Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen paid tribute to Perez’s contribution at Red Bull, making reference to the qualities he has shown as a person, not just as an F1 teammate.

He said during a short video on Red Bull’s social media channels: “I remember this one [A picture of Perez and Verstappen celebrating in parc ferme after Abu Dhabi 2021].

“He’s been a great teammate to me. As you can see of course in this picture, without his help in that race that wouldn’t have happened. I will always be thankful to him for that.

“I think what is the really most important thing, it’s always been enjoyable, straightforward, honest.

“There’s not many times you will have a teammate you can say all these things about.

“I am very thankful to Checo as a person, not as a teammate. It’s been really nice to work with.”

Perez plays crucial role in Verstappen’s first F1 title

While Red Bull missed out on the 2021 constructors’ title to Mercedes, Perez’s role in helping Verstappen win the drivers’ title cannot be understated.

Perez’s defence at the Turkish Grand Prix cost Lewis Hamilton crucial points - potentially a podium finish.

More crucially though, in the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, Perez’s stern defence and backing up of Hamilton ensured the seven-time world champion did not have a sufficient pit stop gap when the VSC or SC was deployed.

Even with Michael Masi’s mishandling of the race, had Hamilton been able to open a pit stop gap over Verstappen, he would have been able to pit for fresh tyres and potentially remain ahead after the controversial Safety Car restart.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
4m ago
Six races that could have decided the 2024 MotoGP crown
Francesco Bagnaia crash, Misano
Francesco Bagnaia crash, Misano
F1
News
24m ago
Max Verstappen delivers farewell message to Sergio Perez: “I will always be thankful”
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen celebrate in Abu Dhabi
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen celebrate in Abu Dhabi
F1
News
48m ago
Red Bull admit Liam Lawson faces "daunting task" against Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen will be teammates next year
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen will be teammates next year
F1
Feature
58m ago
Five key moments that cost Sergio Perez his Red Bull F1 drive for 2025
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aspar distributes help to Valencia flood victims
Aspar Valencia flood relief
Aspar Valencia flood relief
© Crash

More News

F1
Feature
1h ago
The F1 drivers who fell victim to Red Bull’s ruthless ways
F1
Feature
1h ago
After Red Bull F1 2025 snub, what next for Yuki Tsunoda?
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
F1
News
1h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Drivers set for rookie year
Drivers set for rookie year
F1
News
2h ago
Liam Lawson to partner Max Verstappen as Yuki Tsunoda overlooked
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
F1
News
2h ago
Early details of 2025 Ferrari F1 car emerge as launch date confirmed
The SF-24 won five races in 2024
The SF-24 won five races in 2024