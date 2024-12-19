Valtteri Bottas makes Mercedes return as reserve driver for 2025 F1 season

Valtteri Bottas will return to Mercedes as their reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season.

Having missed out on a full-time drive with Sauber for next year, Bottas’ return to Mercedes was heavily mooted.

On Thursday afternoon, Mercedes confirmed Bottas will be the team’s third driver in 2025.

Bottas spent five years at Mercedes between 2017 and 2021 alongside Lewis Hamilton.

The pair remained unbeaten in the constructors’ championship during their time as teammates despite strong competition from Ferrari and Red Bull.

Bottas will be hoping to remain in the spotlight while being at Mercedes as he looks to get back on the grid in 2026.

Speaking of the news, Bottas said: “I'm happy to finally answer the question I've posed over the past month. Returning home to the Mercedes family as Third Driver for 2025, is what's next and I couldn't be more pleased. I want to thank Toto, the team at Brackley, and everyone at the three-pointed star for welcoming me back with open arms.

“Despite the challenges of the past few years, I know that I've still got so much more to contribute to F1. Since I was a five-year-old kid growing up in Nastola, Finland, my focus has been on achieving success in the top tier of motorsport.

“I've been fortunate to have enjoyed many incredible moments in my 12 years of racing in F1 so far. As I return to the place where so many of those moments were achieved, I'm looking forward to using all the knowledge I've gained to help the team to perform and progress towards our goal of fighting for world championships.”

Will Bottas make an F1 return in 2026?

Bottas will be hoping a seat becomes available in 2026 after missing out on remaining with the Audi project.

His options are limited, though, with the majority of the grid on multi-year deals.

Cadillac are set to join the grid in 2026 as a possible 11th team, giving Bottas an additional chance of returning to F1.

He will face stern competition, though, with a host of experienced names also on the sidelines.

Sergio Perez is without a drive after getting dropped by Red Bull, while Kevin Magnussen and Zhou Guanyu are also not on the grid.