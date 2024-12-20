Rumoured date emerges for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 debut

Lewis Hamilton’s first outing in a Ferrari F1 car looks set to take place in January.

The seven-time world champion is making a blockbuster switch to Ferrari from 2025 after concluding his 12-season stint with Mercedes.

Hamilton was unable to take part in the Abu Dhabi post-season test due to his contractual obligations with Mercedes, but is due to drive a 2023 Ferrari early in the new year.

While Ferrari have not yet confirmed a date, it is set to take place on either January 21 or 22, according to AutoRacer.

It is expected to be at one of Ferrari’s test tracks, Fiorano or Mugello. Nearby Imola could also serve as an alternative if needed.

The Italian outfit are keen to give the 39-year-old Briton an outing to help his assimilation prior to the official pre-season test in Bahrain on February 26-28.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur admitted Hamilton’s first run will be “closely linked to the weather”.

“We are dependent on the weather, it's not easy in January," Vasseur said during Ferrari’s traditional end-of-season lunch with the media.

"It's true that it's quite emotional because I think he has this moment in his mind for probably 20 years. That means it will be emotional - but it has to be emotional for one lap and then to be focused!

"We will have the first test days with TPC [Testing Of Previous Cars] and Pirelli and then the launch of the championship first [at The O2] on the 18th [of February], then the launch of the car on the 19th and then we will go directly to Bahrain and it will be a tough sequence until Melbourne.

"But it's true that it's a short preparation because we have something like four weeks at the factory before the first event, but it is like it is.”

Vasseur unfazed about Hamilton’s adaptation

Despite his likely lack of running before pre-season testing, Vasseur insisted he has no concerns about Hamilton familiarising himself with Ferrari’s F1 cars.

"It is not easy but he is coming with his own experience," Vasseur said. "He is not the rookie of the year, I am not worried at all about this.”

Vasseur added that Hamilton will get several simulator sessions to help get him up to speed with Ferrari’s 2025 car, which will be launched on February 19.

"We know that we have a lot of procedure to assimilate during this couple of days but he is experienced enough to do it,” the Frenchman explained.

"We have the advantage to have the simulator and he will be able to do a race simulation and a qualifying simulation in the simulator and to be fully prepared with the steering wheel and all the particularities of the car.

“But I am not worried about this and it is not the biggest challenge.”

Hamilton’s first race in the famous red overalls of Ferrari will be at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.