Carlos Sainz predicts “tough” first year with Williams in F1 2025

Carlos Sainz has conceded that his first year with Williams will be “tough” as they focus on the new F1 regulations in 2026.

Despite enjoying a strong final year with Ferrari, Sainz will drop down the grid with Williams for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

Sainz was unable to secure a drive at either Mercedes or Red Bull, forcing him to sign a multi-year deal with Williams.

Williams finished ninth in the constructors’ championship, slipping back from their impressive P7 in 2023.

While Sainz is confident Williams can return to the front of the grid in the years to come, 2025 is likely going to be a difficult first season.

Speaking to the media at the end of the 2024 season, Sainz was asked when it will be possible to return to the front of the grid.

“Yeah, that is a question that I cannot answer,” Sainz said. “It’s impossible to predict the future, impossible to know how long it’s going to take me and Williams to be back fighting for podium positions.

“I think James said it the other day and calmed everyone’s expectations, that next year is going to be a tough year and a learning year before we prepare for the change of regulations in ‘26, where I believe the team is investing and the team is preparing to maximise that chance.

“What I can tell you is that I’m as determined as ever to help that team to be back where it belongs. I personally feel like I belong to be fighting for wins, podiums and top fives in F1. I think I’ve proven it these last four years as a driver. I think I belong to that. But Williams cannot forget that Williams also belongs to fighting for these top five and podium places.

“And together with the determination and the strength that I think we’re going to show together, the target is to get Williams and myself fighting for those positions in the near future, in the nearest future. How long that’s going to take, I cannot tell you.”

Sainz’s impressive track record

Williams will be hoping that Sainz’s impressive track record of helping teams move up the order continues in the upcoming seasons.

Sainz’s arrival at McLaren in 2019 signalled their recovery after multiple years at the back of the field.

It was a similar situation with Ferrari as they moved back into title contention 12 months after Sainz’s arrival.

The Spaniard’s analytical approach will prove to be a useful asset to Williams - and team boss James Vowles - as they look to hit the ground running in 2026.