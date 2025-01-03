Ranking the 2025 F1 driver line-ups: From worst to best

The 2025 F1 season has brought a wave of new talent, with five rookies making their debut: Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto, Oliver Bearman, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson begins his first full season after a series of mid-season stints with RB. While McLaren and Aston Martin remain unchanged, the rest of the grid has undergone a significant transformation.

Here’s our ranking of the 2025 F1 team driver pairings, from weakest to strongest.

10) Racing Bulls

The strength of the 2025 F1 grid is highlighted by Racing Bulls being ranked as the weakest driver pairing. Yuki Tsunoda has been retained after being overlooked for a promotion to Red Bull.

While Tsunoda has made significant progress since his error-strewn rookie season in 2021, it’s hard to place Racing Bulls any higher given the calibre of drivers leading other midfield teams. Tsunoda’s teammate is Isack Hadjar, who steps up as the 2024 Formula 2 runner-up.

9) Alpine

Alpine’s line-up has taken a clear step back with Esteban Ocon’s departure. His replacement, Jack Doohan, moves up from his role as reserve and simulator driver in 2024.

Doohan’s ability is already being questioned due to the persistent rumours linking Alpine with Franco Colapinto. On the other side of the garage, Pierre Gasly continues to be a strong performer.

Gasly shone in the latter half of 2024, playing a key role in Alpine’s sixth-place finish in the constructors’ championship.

8) Sauber

It’s an all-new driver line-up at Sauber, with Nico Hulkenberg leading their charge ahead of Audi’s arrival in 2026. The second stint of Hulkenberg’s F1 career has been impressive so far, with his reputation only enhanced during his time at Haas.

He will be partnered by 2024 Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, who ended Brazil’s long wait for an F1 driver after being chosen over Valtteri Bottas.

7) Haas

Haas have also opted for a completely new driver line-up, bringing in Ocon from Alpine and promoting Oliver Bearman after his impressive run of stand-in and Friday appearances in 2024.

Despite being outscored by Gasly last season, Ocon was actually ahead in both the qualifying and race head-to-head metrics. He remains one of the most underrated drivers on the grid, with his ability under pressure, particularly in changeable conditions, being among the best.

Bearman’s three races in F1 demonstrated he has the pace and mettle for the sport. The Brit even out-qualified Hulkenberg in his two Haas outings, with the German widely regarded as one of the very best over one lap.

6) Aston Martin

Next up is Aston Martin. Fernando Alonso remains with the team for a third consecutive year, alongside Lance Stroll.

Whether Alonso is still capable of winning a world title is difficult to determine, given the identity of his teammate. However, in a tight midfield fight, is there any driver you’d rather have over the Spaniard?

Stroll continues to underwhelm, and as long as he’s part of their driver line-up, Aston Martin will never have one of the strongest pairings on the grid.

5) Williams

Williams clearly have the strongest driver pairing among the midfield pack. Alex Albon remains with the Grove outfit for a fourth season, joined by Carlos Sainz, who has moved from Ferrari.

It’s fair to say Sainz deserves a better team than Williams based on his performances in 2024. Meanwhile, there were some questions about Albon’s true level following Colapinto’s mid-season stint.

Overall, this is a strong pairing that could rank higher.

4) Mercedes

George Russell steps into the role of team leader at Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton's departure. Russell was spectacular last season, especially in qualifying during the latter half of the year.

Russell’s outright speed is of world champion calibre, and he should rise to the occasion as Mercedes’ more experienced driver. His new teammate, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, has immense potential, and there’s no reason not to expect him to be quick.

For the 18-year-old Italian, it’s just a matter of time.

3) Red Bull

Any team with Max Verstappen is going to be in the top-three of any ranking. The Dutchman is comfortably the best driver on the grid, having secured his fourth consecutive drivers’ title in 2024.

Unlike his previous title triumphs, Verstappen faced immense pressure last year as Red Bull’s performance tailed off dramatically in the second half of the season. It meant we saw the best of Verstappen as he saw off Lando Norris to clinch the title in Las Vegas.

He has a new teammate in Lawson. On the face of it, his promotion was unjustified when compared to Tsunoda. However, in just 11 races, Lawson was effectively on Tsunoda’s level and Red Bull are banking on the Kiwi finding more performance as he gets more experienced in F1.

2) McLaren

The reigning F1 constructors’ champions take the second spot in this ranking. Norris and Oscar Piastri make up a well-balanced pairing, with both drivers still having room to grow.

Norris has the raw speed and ability to challenge Verstappen this season but needs to iron out some of his weaknesses. On the other hand, Piastri, arguably, has what Norris lacks - great race craft and calmness under pressure.

Unfortunately for the Australian, his qualifying pace and general speed were incredibly underwhelming in 2024, but given the strengths of both drivers it makes for a strong pairing.

1) Ferrari

Unsurprisingly, Ferrari take the top spot with their superstar line-up of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

There can be no doubts about Leclerc’s credentials as a possible world champion. In fact, his best work in 2024 was done on a Sunday, putting to bed the uninformed view that he’s simply an elite qualifier and that’s it.

Naturally, the big question mark is Hamilton and his own form. A difficult-handling Mercedes on top of it being his final year with the team made it a career low for Hamilton.

But, if any driver on the grid should be given the benefit out of the doubt, it’s Hamilton.