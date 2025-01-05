Lewis Hamilton backed to have “major resurgence” at Ferrari in F1 2025

1992 F1 world champion Nigel Mansell believes Lewis Hamilton “has got another championship in him” and has backed him to have a “total resurgence”.

Hamilton will make his Ferrari F1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

The 39-year-old will be hoping to rediscover his previous form after a disappointing final year with Mercedes.

Even though Hamilton claimed two victories in 2024, he often struggled for pace relative to teammate George Russell.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mansell backed Hamilton to get back to his best at Ferrari.

“I think that what Lewis has done by deciding to join Ferrari is the most magical thing he could have done,” Mansell said. “The team is ultra-competitive. They could go for the championship next year.

“I don’t care what anybody says about Lewis. He is a class act. I have always been a fan of his. I was a lone voice for a while. He has made me feel very proud that I saw an incredibly talented young man who came and took the F1 scene by storm.

“It won’t be easy going against Leclerc, but I think it will be healthy. Some people might see Lewis as an underdog, but I think those people would be making a huge mistake if they do that. I think he will surprise everybody. It might take him a couple of tests to get comfortable, but I see a total resurgence at Ferrari.”

Hamilton can win another F1 title

Hamilton will be hoping to secure a record-breaking F1 title with Ferrari.

Ferrari haven’t tasted title success since 2008, when they won the constructors’ championship with Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen.

Their drivers’ title drought stretches back to 2007.

Mansell is confident that if Hamilton is motivated again, he can add another title to his CV.

“That is not to say Charles won’t give him a run for his money and he has some weekends where he does everything perfectly,” he added. “But you have to do it more consistently. Lots of people win races, but putting championships together is a different story.

“I will go out on a limb, and I will guarantee that, if Lewis can find his motivation, he has got another championship in him. Easily. Never say never in this game, and next year should be very competitive. Ferrari have done a good job, and I think it will be incredibly exciting.”