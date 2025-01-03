Nico Rosberg makes ‘burned bridges’ claim about F1 star who has underachieved

"Plus, he was not the best socially, you know, social intelligence, working on the team bosses to get yourself in the right position..."

Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has claimed that Nico Hulkenberg’s lack of “social intelligence” contributed to him underachieving in his career so far.

Despite Hulkenberg’s reputation, he has never finished on an F1 podium.

The German had numerous opportunities to do so, particularly at Force India, but due to strategy or driver error, a rostrum appearance has continued to elude him.

Hulkenberg was dropped by Renault at the end of 2019, leaving him on the sidelines as Racing Point’s reserve and test driver.

He ultimately made his return in 2023 and, since his comeback with Haas, his reputation has only been enhanced.

Hulkenberg will now spearhead Audi’s project, leading Sauber in 2025 ahead of the German giant’s entry into F1 next year.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the end of 2024, Rosberg reflected on his fellow countryman’s underachievement in F1.

“It’s unbelievable that Nico Hulkenberg has never been on the podium,” Rosberg commented. “He was the biggest talent coming up in Formula 3, Formula 2, and showed glimpses of absolute genius in Formula 1.

“But, somehow, [he] never lived up to that expectation, apart from again this year, where he really seemed to be so special out there, maximising the car all the time.

“In qualifying, you would say he’s one of the best qualifiers from the whole grid this year, it’s been amazing to watch.

“Of course, there’s still question marks on his race pace and craft sometimes, but even there, this year, he’s done well.”

Hulkenberg ‘burned bridges’ in F1

Despite being a top midfield performer, unlike Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, Hulkenberg has never had the chance to drive top machinery.

Hulkenberg was in talks with Ferrari for 2014, but they opted for Kimi Raikkonen.

He was also in the frame to join Red Bull in 2021, but Perez ultimately got the nod.

“If you show that you are one of the best, you will get to the lucky car, and he never really showed it,” Rosberg added.

“Plus, he was not the best socially, you know, social intelligence, working on the team bosses to get yourself in the right position, because he burned some bridges there, early in his career – that was one thing that he could have done better.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

