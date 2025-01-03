Franco Colapinto tipped to 'make his mark' in F1 again as Alpine rumours loom

Franco Colapinto has been backed to make a return to the F1 grid in the near future

Franco Colapinto
Former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley has backed Franco Colapinto to "make his mark in F1 in the future" despite missing out on a drive in 2025.

Colapinto is set to remain out of a full-time seat in 2025 after failing to secure a spot on the grid.

The Argentine impressed during his short stint at Williams, having replaced Logan Sargeant at the Italian Grand Prix.

Colapinto’s form initially attracted interest from Red Bull and Alpine, but a series of crashes and a noticeable drop in performance meant he was no longer in contention for a race seat.

The 21-year-old will serve as Williams’ official test and reserve driver for 2025, standing in for either Alex Albon or Carlos Sainz if necessary.

Speaking to Casino Uden Rofus, Priestley expressed confidence in Colapinto's potential to return to F1.

“For Franco Colapinto, it was always a long shot for him to get a seat in 2025,” he said.

“He did everything Williams needed him to do, not just in terms of getting decent results but also kept the car on the track. But, he did end up crashing the car a lot towards the end of the season. It's to be expected in a rookie season.

“If you think about Logan Sargeant, he made a similar amount of mistakes, but he wasn't getting any results.

“I think Colapinto's introduction was a real success story, teams are now interested in bringing him on board and I have no doubt he will make his mark in F1 in the future.”

Alpine rumours swirl for Colapinto

Rumours continue to circulate regarding Alpine’s interest in Colapinto.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has spoken openly about his admiration for Colapinto, potentially undermining their current driver, Jack Doohan.

Doohan made his F1 debut at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, stepping in for Esteban Ocon.

The Australian will face immediate pressure to start his F1 career strongly, given Briatore’s track record of making swift and often ruthless mid-season changes.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

