Identity of Lewis Hamilton’s new race engineer at Ferrari whispered in Italy

Lewis Hamilton’s new race engineer at Ferrari has been tipped by Italian media.

The identity of the unconfirmed ally - who will be key to Hamilton’s 2025 hopes - is Riccardo Adami, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Adami was previously the voice in the ear of Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz during their Ferrari days.

He is a 51-year-old from Italy, and would be occupying one of the most important jobs in Hamilton’s new adventure.

Ferrari have not yet confirmed who would be Hamilton’s race engineer, with team principal Fred Vasseur opting to be coy when asked at the end of last season.

But the crucial position will seemingly be filled by Adami, whose work with Vettel and Sainz means he is no stranger to aiding high-profile grand prix winners.

Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes after a legendary tenure meant he required a new race engineer because Pete ‘Bono’ Bonnington is staying put.

Hamilton and Bonnington formed the most successful driver and race engineer partnership in Formula 1 history.

Bonnington is expected to be the race engineer for Kimi Antonelli, Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes, this year.

Familiar faces for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Hamilton officially joined Ferrari on January 1, 2025, kickstarting an intriguing fresh chapter in F1 history.

He is bidding to win a record eighth championship. He is already F1’s most successful driver and is now linking up with the most successful ever team.

Hamilton will find two faces at Maranello that he will recognise from Brackley.

Loic Serra was previously a Mercedes engineer but now has a key role overseeing Ferrari’s 2025 car.

Enrico Cardile’s exit from Ferrari to join Aston Martin has given Serra greater scope to evolve Ferrari’s latest challenger.

Jerome d’Ambrosio has also swapped Mercedes for Ferrari.

Notably the understudy at Mercedes when Toto Wolff missed a grand prix, d’Ambrosio has since become Ferrari’s deputy team principal.

The ex-F1 driver is also the head of Ferrari’s driver academy.

Hamilton will, of course, know Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur very well.

Vasseur was among the guiding voices during Hamilton’s growth towards F1, and they worked together in 2006.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

