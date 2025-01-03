Flavio Briatore questions Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton: ‘I wonder if it makes sense’

Flavio Briatore has joined Eddie Jordan in questioning Ferrari’s decision to sign Lewis Hamilton in place of Carlos Sainz for the 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton’s bombshell move to Ferrari was announced on the eve of last season, bringing an end to his long association with Mercedes.

Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix in March as he goes in search of a record-breaking eighth world title.

Briatore, who is executive advisor for Alpine, cast his verdict on Ferrari’s decision to replace Sainz with Hamilton.

“It will be strange to see Lewis in the Ferrari,” Briatore told sport.de. “Of course, I respect such decisions, but I also wonder whether it makes sense. Ferrari had two top drivers in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

“I don’t understand why they split up this great pairing. It’s not my job to judge, but if I had been in a position of responsibility at Ferrari, I wouldn’t have signed Lewis.

“In principle, it’s good for Formula 1 if Lewis drives for Ferrari. And everything that’s good for Formula 1 is good for me too. It’s certainly good for television and the ratings too. Let’s wait and see. Time will tell how well he drives in the Ferrari.”

Sainz, alongside Charles Leclerc, narrowly missed out on the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship.

They finished 13 points behind McLaren after Lando Norris won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s title drought stretches back to 2008, when they won the constructors’ championship with Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen.

Eddie Jordan delivers “suicidal” verdict

Jordan also questioned Ferrari’s decision to disrupt their driver line-up for 2025.

The Irishman branded the decision as “suicidal” when reflecting on the season.

Jordan said: “Fred Vasseur had a real opportunity to bring this team great, great success. Now he has to start thinking about gelling and mending away, that he can get a new member of the team, egos, everything involved.

“Lewis is a particularly nice person. I’m not sure there’s many nicer people on the grid than Lewis Hamilton, so I don’t think he’ll have a problem there.

“However, my FFS goes to John Elkann of Ferrari for even authorising, signing off on that deal. It was absolutely suicidal to get rid of Carlos.”