Revealed: Red Bull's target for Liam Lawson against Max Verstappen

Red Bull have outlined the performance gap they expect between Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen.

Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen

Red Bull expect Liam Lawson to be within three tenths of Max Verstappen throughout the 2025 F1 season.

That is according to Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who has laid down the expectations for Lawson before he steps up to the Red Bull senior team in 2025.

The 22-year-old New Zealander is moving up from sister team Racing Bulls for the upcoming campaign to replace Sergio Perez, who was ditched by Red Bull after underperforming throughout 2024.

“He should be within three tenths of Max in both in qualifying and in the race,” Marko told RTL.

“That should be enough to get points for the Constructors’ Championship.

“He should also steadily increase his performance – if possible.”

Lawson’s promotion comes after just 11 grands prix appearances over two seasons and sees him become Verstappen’s fifth Red Bull teammate.

Since Daniel Ricciardo decided to leave Red Bull at the end of 2018, none of his four successors have been deemed to have performed at an acceptable level.

Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Perez were all ultimately dropped for failing to get close enough to Verstappen in the second Red Bull seat.

Lawson has been chosen as Verstappen’s next teammate despite not convincingly teammate Yuki Tsunoda over his stint at Red Bull’s second team.

Explaining the decision, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "Liam's performances over the course of his two stints with Racing Bulls have demonstrated that he's not only capable of delivering strong results but that he's also a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top.

“There's no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task, but I'm sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year."

‘Accept Verstappen is the best’

Marko also warned Lawson not to make the same mistake of his predecessors in thinking that he can beat Verstappen.

The Dutchman claimed his fourth successive world title last year and heads into 2025 as the favourite once again, despite Red Bull not having the fastest car at the end of last season.

“Keeping in mind that within the team he is racing against what is currently the best Formula 1 driver, avoid what many other team-mates of Max have done,” the 81-year-old Austrian added.

“Where they tried to find remedies in the technology, [that is] with some absurd set-ups and strategic plays.

“You have to accept that he is the best and see how far you can get. But you can’t go in there thinking: ‘I am going to beat him.’

“That went wrong with all his team-mates.”

Lawson will make his Red Bull race debut at the Australian Grand Prix on 16 March. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

