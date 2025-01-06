F1 confirms new official timekeeper to replace Rolex

F1 has announced that luxury watch brand TAG Heuer will return as the world championship’s official timekeeper from 2025.

The move comes as part of F1’s 10-year deal with LVMH that will bring a number of its luxury brands to the sport. The partnership with F1 owner Liberty Media is reportedly worth as much as $1 billion.

Starting from next season, TAG Heuer will again be F1’s official timekeeper, having previously held the title between 1992 and 2003. High-end Swiss watchmaker Rolex had been a partner to F1 since 2013.

F1 is celebrating its 75-year anniversary in 2025 and will hold a first-ever joint-season launch at the O2 in London on 18 February.

“I am delighted to welcome TAG Heuer as the Official Timekeeper of Formula 1 as they start the next stage of their long history in our sport,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“With their focus on innovation, accuracy and excellence, they are a natural partner, and I am excited to see how our intertwining heritage can tell new stories for the future as we celebrate our 75th year.”

TAG Heuer first appeared as a sponsor in F1 56 years ago and has partnerships in place with Red Bull and the Monaco Grand Prix.

“In a sport defined by mental resilience, physical strength, strategy, innovation and performance it is only natural for TAG Heuer to be at the very heart of Formula 1 as Official Timekeeper," said TAG Heuer CEO Antoine Pin.

"With decades of history in F1 connecting us to the most successful drivers and teams of all time, we are honoured and privileged to be the name connected to the very thing that defines the winner: time.”

French fine winery Moet and fashion brand Louis Vuitton are also expected to be confirmed as F1 partners as part of the LVMH deal.

Which F1 drivers wear TAG Heuer?

Unsurprisingly, given Red Bull’s partnership with the brand, Max Verstappen and the outgoing Sergio Perez have sported TAG Heuer watches.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has a one-off TAG Heuer Monaco Titanium Special Edition, while Perez, who has been ditched by Red Bull for 2025, was seen wearing his own special edition of the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon.

At Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell wore IWC watches last season, while Ferrari and McLaren’s drivers sported Richard Mille timepieces.

Aston Martin pair Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll wore Girard-Perregaux, while Alpine signed with H. Moser & Cie for the 2024 season, and Racing Bulls partnered with Tudor.