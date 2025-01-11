Bold F1 2025 prediction is music to the ears of Fernando Alonso

Could the elusive 33rd win for Fernando Alonso finally arrive?

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has received some welcome backing that his long wait for another F1 grand prix win will end in 2025.

The legendary Alonso will embark on his 21st season in Formula 1 this year, with 400 grands prix already in the rear view mirror.

Since 2013, driving for Ferrari, Alonso has been stuck on 32 grand prix wins, unable to add to the list.

Fernando Alonso to win F1 grand prix in 2025?

The elusive 33rd win might come this year, driving for Aston Martin, it has been predicted.

“Contending for race wins or even podiums regularly will be a big ask, but they should make enough of a step that on the right weekend, the stars will align to give double world champion Alonso the chance to show he’s still got it at 43-years-old and secure a first win since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix,” wrote Lawrence Barretto for F1.com.

In the early stages of 2023, it felt like Alonso’s 33rd win was edging closer.

He finished the season-opener on the podium in Bahrain on his Aston Martin debut.

He then reached the podium in six of the first eight races of the year.

But a win never materialised and Aston Martin have struggled ever since.

Last year they had very little to shout about, on the track at least, with a P5 finish in Saudi Arabia as good as it got for Alonso.

But the arrival of Adrian Newey in March 2025 means these are exciting times for Aston Martin.

Whether car design genius Newey can have enough impact on this season’s car for Alonso to end his winless run remains a mystery.

Newey’s key focus will be on 2026 and beyond, when F1’s new regulations kick in.

Even so, Aston Martin have ex-Mercedes man Andy Cowell and ex-Ferrari stalwart Enrico Cardile as part of an impressive tech team aiming to give Alonso the material he demands.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

