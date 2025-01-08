Revealed: The F1 drivers who pocketed the biggest bonuses in 2024

Hamilton, Russell, Norris
Top F1 drivers earn big salaries but can also pocket sizable bonuses.

Bonus payments are usually for grand prix victories, or championships.

They inevitably depend upon the size and wealth of the team, and the experience of the driver.

F1 2024 biggest bonuses

DriverBonuses
Lando Norris$23m
Oscar Piastri$17m
Max Verstappen$15m
Charles Leclerc$12m
Carlos Sainz$9m
George Russell$8m
Sergio Perez$7.5m
Fernando Alonso$3.5m
Lewis Hamilton$2m
Pierre Gasly$2m
Estimated by Forbes

Lando Norris pocketed the biggest bonus payments of last season, according to Forbes.

In addition to his salary of $12m, he received an extra $23m for his outstanding season which ended as the runner-up in the drivers’ championship.

Norris ran Max Verstappen close for the title, winning four grands prix in the process.

His teammate Oscar Piastri received the second-highest amount of bonuses.

With McLaren winning the constructors’, Piastri picked up an extra $17m on top of his $5m salary.

Verstappen, restricted in the second half of the year by an underperforming car, merely took home a $15m bonus.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz pocketed a combined $21m bonus for firing Ferrari to runners-up in the constructors’.

Mercedes’ George Russell earned an extra $8m after two grand prix wins. Lewis Hamilton received $2m after a sole win at Silverstone.

Sergio Perez, in what is likely his final F1 season, took home $7.5m. His season peaked early on with four podiums in the first five races before he dramatically fell away.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

