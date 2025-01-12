New No1 on the list of F1’s highest paid driver

Lewis Hamilton will reportedly again become F1’s highest-earning driver this year.

His switch from Mercedes to Ferrari is set to skyrocket him above Max Verstappen.

Hamilton will achieve a “salary record” due to his 2025 deal with Ferrari, Forbes report.

His new teammate Charles Leclerc will also pocket a “big raise for 2025” after the contract he inked a year ago.

F1’s highest paid drivers

F1's highest paid drivers in 2024 Driver Salary Bonuses Max Verstappen $60m $15m Lewis Hamilton $57m £2m Lando Norris $12m $23m Fernando Alonso $24m $3.5m Charles Leclerc $15m $12m George Russell $15m $8m Oscar Piastri $5m $17m Sergio Perez $12m $7.5m Carlos Sainz $10m $9m Pierre Gasly $10m $2m Estimated by Forbes

The list of F1 driver salaries had Hamilton at the summit for years.

Lewis Hamilton’s net worth is ever-growing due to his endorsements away from the track coupled with his hefty sporting salaries.

Last year his salary was narrowly eclipsed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is on a lengthy deal with his team.

Verstappen's bonuses for race wins and the championship elevated his earnings far in excess of Hamilton's.

But in 2025 everything will change with Hamilton's new Ferrari contract.

The team's commitment to Leclerc, also, means they are spending big on their driver duo.

McLaren also have the big-earning pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

But Sergio Perez - last year's eighth-biggest earner - will be replaced by Liam Lawson for Red Bull this year.