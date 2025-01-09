Lewis Hamilton offers glimpse into preparation for F1 2025 Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton took to social media to thank fans for their birthday wishes, revealing he’s “hard at work already” ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton turned 40 on Tuesday as he prepares for the new F1 campaign with Ferrari.

2025 will mark a new era for Hamilton as he races for F1’s most successful team after leaving Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion will be looking to make history with the Scuderia, given that no driver aged 40 has won an F1 Grand Prix since Nigel Mansell in 1994.

Hamilton thanked fans for their birthday messages via his Instagram story.

He posted a picture of himself snowboarding, with a caption stating: “Another one around the sun. Thanks for all the birthday love. Hard at work already. Talk soon.”

Hamilton’s unofficial Ferrari debut is expected to take place later this month in an older car.

Ferrari are keen to get Hamilton behind the wheel of their 2022 challenger to help him get up to speed ahead of next month’s pre-season test in Bahrain.

Hamilton was unable to take part in the post-season Abu Dhabi test with Ferrari due to contractual commitments he had with Mercedes.

This means Hamilton starts the year slightly on the back foot as he begins to learn Ferrari’s processes, memorise the steering wheel, and forge relationships with his new engineers.

Hamilton’s Ferrari move questioned

Hamilton’s form in 2024 has prompted questions about Ferrari’s decision to replace Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton’s final year with Mercedes was a tricky one as he struggled for the majority of the season.

Even though Hamilton ended his win drought at the British Grand Prix, George Russell enjoyed the upper hand for the majority of the year.

Hamilton’s form was so poor it even led to him admitting he’s just not quick enough anymore.

During the off-season, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore and ex-F1 team boss Eddie Jordan have said they would have kept Sainz alongside Charles Leclerc, rather than signing Hamilton.