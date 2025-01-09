Max Verstappen calls out social media ‘idiots’ over Lando Norris relationship

Max Verstappen has brandished people who made his relationship with Lando Norris sound worse than reality during their 2024 F1 title battle as “idiots”.

Verstappen and Norris have enjoyed a good friendship during their time in F1 but their relationship was put to the test last year as they fought each other for the world championship.

On-track clashes in Austria, Austin and Mexico City threatened their friendship and caused friction, but Verstappen and Norris were able to maintain their relationship despite the rivalry as the Red Bull driver triumphed to a fourth successive world title.

Speaking on Red Bull’s Talking Bull podcast, Verstappen hit out at people on social media for making exaggerated claims last season.

"People always make it really a lot worse on social media. There are a lot of idiots on that platform that always have something to say, something to complain about," Verstappen said.

"There are a lot of positive people, but also some proper idiots. I think it's better just to ignore all of that.

"Lando and I, we got on very well. Of course, at times it got a bit tense on track but off the track, that shouldn't matter. We always try to do the best we can on track to get the best possible result.

"You're fighting for the World Championship. I think it's normal that these kind of things can happen, but we're good."

Verstappen would ‘die’ if he relived 2021 finale

Verstappen turned in a stunning comeback drive from 17th on the grid to win a chaotic wet race in Brazil which put him on the verge of sealing the world title.

Norris, who started from pole position, endured a difficult race and finished sixth, enabling Verstappen to clinch the championship at the next round in Las Vegas with two races to spare.

Verstappen made a comparison between the stress he felt at last year’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix and the emotions he experienced at the season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he claimed his first championship in controversial circumstances.

"I wouldn't want to relive Brazil because it was so emotionally draining that day that I cannot do that again. It's the same as reliving my first title that day. I think that day I would die," he explained.

"People that saw me that day, especially my girlfriend Kelly [Piquet]. She came into my room before the race and normally I'm not really that nervous. You're just well prepared, and there might be some nerves that you want to do well.

"But she said my hands were ice cold. You really don't want to relive these kind of moments. They're amazing to look at, but not to relive."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

