Franco Colapinto tipped for shock team move, but won’t start 2025 in their car

Ryo Hirakawa joins Alpine as a reserve driver as rumours linking Franco Colapinto to the team intensify.

Franco Colapinto
Ryo Hirakawa has joined Alpine as their F1 test and reserve driver, while rumours continue to link Franco Colapinto with the team.

In recent days, speculation linking Colapinto with Alpine has continued to ramp up.

Prominent Argentinian sports publication Olé have reported that Colapinto is expected to have a driver role confirmed with Alpine soon.

The Race also report the 21-year-old Argentinian is “closing on” a deal to join Alpine.

Their report states “it is unclear if he will join permanently or with provisions for a Williams recall, as a ‘loan’ move had been part of early discussions, but Colapinto will not immediately take an Alpine race seat.”

Colapinto made an instant impression in F1 after being parachuted in by Williams to replace the underperforming Logan Sargeant from last year’s Italian Grand Prix.

His impressive early performances saw him linked with both Red Bull and Alpine but that interest cooled following a spate of late-season crashes.

Red Bull ultimately opted to sign Liam Lawson as Sergio Perez’s replacement for 2025 and promoted young driver and F2 runner-up Isack Hadjar to their Racing Bulls junior team.

It is understood that Colapinto’s management have held talks with Alpine and Williams about potentially joining the French manufacturer for a driver role in 2025.

Such a move would pile pressure on F1 rookie Jack Doohan, who made his grand prix debut with Alpine at the season finale in Abu Dhabi following Esteban Ocon’s premature exit.

Doohan has been signed to race alongside Pierre Gasly this year though he is rumoured to have a short-term contract which would enable Alpine to make a driver change early in the season if required.

Doohan’s seat is believed to be safe for at least the start of the season, which begins with the Australian Grand Prix - his home race - on 16 March. 

Alpine sign new test driver

Ryo Hirakawa drove for Haas in last year's Abu Dhabi test
Hirakawa, a Le Mans 24 Hours winner, has signed for Alpine after a stint as a McLaren development driver.

The 30-year-old Japanese racer drove for both McLaren and Haas last year, taking part in the Abu Dhabi young driver test in December with the American outfit in the wake of their technical partnership with Toyota.

Hirakawa will get a practice outing for Alpine at the Japanese Grand Prix in April and joins Formula 2 race winner Paul Aron in the team’s driver roster.

“It is an honour to be joining BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team as a Test and Reserve Driver for the 2025 season,” said Hirakawa.

“As always, the opportunity of track time in Formula One machinery is the pinnacle for race drivers and I am excited to drive in Free Practice 1 in front of my home crowd at the Japanese Grand Prix, as well as working with the team testing previous cars.

“It is a great opportunity to be working with such a dedicated team that utilises the breadth of experience of its driver pool and I look forward to playing a part in making 2025 a positive year together.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

