Jos Verstappen clears up ‘truth’ about Max Verstappen gas station story

Jos Verstappen says he never left his son and multiple F1 world champion Max at a petrol station as punishment for making a mistake in his karting days.

Four-time world champion Verstappen had previously recalled how his father had left him at a petrol station following a disappointing karting race in the south of Italy when he was just 14 years old.

But speaking to German publication F1-Insider, Verstappen Sr insisted that the “truth” behind the story was that he did not abandon his son, he just didn’t speak to him for a week.

The former F1 driver is known for playing a huge role in nurturing Verstappen into the revered racer he is today, even by using some unorthodox and at times incredibly tough methods.

“I think it’s time to clear up that story,” Verstappen Sr said. “The truth is: I didn’t leave him there. I just didn’t speak to him for a week.

“Was that too harsh? Not according to Max. He felt that my attitude had prepared him better for Formula 1.

“That’s why dealing with Helmut Marko, who is also known as an extremely tough guy, didn’t bother him anymore.

“He also appreciates the fact that we kept training with the kart on dry tyres on a wet track. I only sense gratitude from him when it comes to his childhood with me.”

What did Verstappen say?

Speaking to ESPN back in 2022, Verstappen recalled the story in detail, revealing he had to call his mum to come and collect him.

"Of course, when we sat in the van, I wanted to talk to my dad about the incident", Verstappen said. "My dad said, 'Stop talking, I don't want to hear anything, just sit in the back, I don't want to hear anything about it’.

"But of course, I kept on trying to have a conversation until at one point he pulled off at a fuel station and said: 'Get out. Get out and I do not want to hear you anymore’.

"So he kicked me out and he drove off ... and this is in the south of Italy.”

Verstappen continued: "Luckily, my mum was there as well, so I called my mum and she was behind us on the motorway, so like five minutes later, she arrived.

"We were about to drive off and then my dad returned with the van and was like: 'Get in, but I do not want to hear a word'. Because my dad was with his at-the-time girlfriend, for sure she talked to him and said 'you cannot do that’.

"The whole trip home, which was 17 hours or something, we didn't talk. And then when we got home, I think he didn't talk to me for a full week. So I just went to school and did my things, but all the time when I would get back home, normally I would go to the workshop, but for one week I wasn't there and he was not talking to me.

"He was not doing anything racing wise, like not at the workshop, so yeah, for me it felt like a big reality check and punishment. And I realised I really f---ed up.

"But I think that was good for me. Because the year after I think I was a lot better at judging my overtakes and the way I was approaching a race knowing that it's not about this one lap, there are more laps to pass. If you're really quicker, you will get by.

"It was a hard lesson. But I think it was a good one at the end."